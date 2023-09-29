Christian Horner refutes claims of confirmed F1 seat for Liam Lawson in 2025: "There is no guarantees of anything in life”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner denied that Liam Lawson, currently driving for AlphaTauri, will have a 'guaranteed' seat with either Red Bull or his current team.

Liam Lawson came in to replace Daniel Ricciardo after he injured his hand during the Dutch Grand Prix earlier, and he has been driving for AlphaTauri since. Although he is currently a permanent driver in the Super Formula series, he has been targeting getting in this F1 seat and driving for them.

After Ricciardo's injury, this turned out to be the perfect moment for him to prove his worth. He was able to score his first points in the Singapore GP, where he also knocked Max Verstappen out during qualifying, who was facing a tough weekend, and it seemed that the team would soon be his.

However, as AlphaTauri recently announced, it will be the duo of Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda who will be driving for them in the 2024 season, leaving Liam Lawson out. Despite this, there is a chance that he could get a seat in Formula 1 with either Red Bull or AlphaTauri in the 2025 season, when Sergio Perez's contract will expire.

But, when Christian Horner was asked about this by Sky Sports, he mentioned that nothing is 'guaranteed.' While this might sound a little harsh for the young driver, he further added that he would be one of the candidates for the seat.

"There is no guarantees of anything in life. He’s done a great job; he's really impressed us. He's done exactly what we could have asked for in terms of grabbing the opportunity in Daniel's absence to really show his capability," he said.

"That's turned some heads and it's done him a lot of good. We'll keep developing him when he goes back into that test and reserve role and he'll be a candidate certainly for 2025," he added.

F1 pundit feels Liam Lawson could perform well in Sergio Perez's car

Sergio Perez has been under criticism for his recent performances with Red Bull, not performing well enough in a car that has been dominating the grid completely throughout the season, and so his seat with the team in the future is questioned.

When F1 journalist Peter Windsor was asked if Liam Lawson would perform well in Sergio Perez's car, he responded positively, speaking on his YouTube channel.

"I think he could. Absolutely Liam Lawson would do a good job in Checo’s car. But whether Red Bull would do that kind of depends on the furore it would cause in Mexico, ongoing contracts with Mexican sponsors," Perez stated.