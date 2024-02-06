Christian Horner could be replaced by senior Red Bull figure if he’s axed from his Team Principal position - Reports

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner could reportedly be replaced by the team's sporting director Jonathan Wheatley.

This is mainly because Horner is under investigation by the team's parent company for serious allegations against him. As per reports from BBC Sport, the allegations are regarding inappropriate behavior towards a team member.

Though the 50-year-old still holds his position as the head of the F1 team, there is a small chance that he could vacate the seat if the allegations are proved true and the situation becomes serious.

Motorsport-Magazin's YouTube channel recently reported on the entire incident and speculated that the team's senior sporting director Jonathan Wheatley could replace Horner if he leaves.

Jonathan Wheatley began his career as a junior mechanic in Benetton back in the 1990s. He soon moved to Red Bull Racing in 2006, where he became the chief mechanic. He is currently the sporting director and ensures that the team is operating under the regulations. Additionally, he also supervises the team's pit crew, communications, and more.

As of now, nothing about replacing Horner has been mentioned by the concerned F1 team.

Red Bull F1 team's parent company launches investigation against Christian Horner

The Red Bull team's parent company, which is located in Austria, has started an independent investigation against Christian Horner. In their official statement, they stressed on the seriousness of the matter.

"After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation," Red Bull said in a statement. (via Autosport)

"This process, which is already underway, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time," they added.

Christian Horner has been with the Milton Keynes-based outfit since its inception in 2005. He led them brilliantly, winning six constructors' championships and seven drivers' championships as of 2023.