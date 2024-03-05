Christian Horner reportedly meets with Max Verstappen’s manager to defuse tensions at Red Bull

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reportedly met with Max Verstappen's manager Raymond Vermeulen to resolve recent turmoil within the team.

The accusations of inappropriate behavior against Horner and the internal investigation against him had caused a whirlwind of controversy and rumors around Red Bull. Though the internal investigation ended with him being cleared of all charges, the situation worsened when an anonymous email containing alleged conversations between Horner and the female employee was circulated.

Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen also entered the scene and publicly criticized Christian Horner for causing issues at Red Bull. There are rumors that Verstappen could leave the Austrian-British team amid the controversy.

According to the British outlet Independent, Horner went to meet Max Verstappen's manager Raymond Vermeulen to discuss the matters surrounding the team. The report further said that the Verstappen father-son duo was not present in the meeting. The talks between Red Bull seniors and Vermeulen reportedly went well.

Max Verstappen feels comfortable at Red Bull and not looking to jump ship

Max Verstappen spoke about how he does not want to move away from Red Bull since he feels comfortable in the team.

Speaking to the onsite media at the launch of RB20, he was asked whether he would like to drive for Ferrari one day. The question was asked after Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari was confirmed. Though the Dutchman respected the Italian team's legacy and success, he stated that he was not looking to move away from Red Bull.

“Well again I don't want to sound disrespectful. I have a lot for respect for the brand Ferrari. But I’m very happy at where I am at the moment. So you know, I’m comfortable in the environment that I am in. So for me its not something I am looking for to change or whatever. In my life, you always do experience so never say never. But things for me now, its not even in my head. But again its only Formula 1, I want do more things than Formula 1 as well,” he said.

Ever since the Verstappen interview at the RB20 launch, a lot has changed within Red Bull. Several reports have claimed the Dutch driver to be a top candidate to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2025.