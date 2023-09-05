Christian Horner reveals a surprise problem caused by Max Verstappen and Red Bull's recent success

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner recently spoke about a bizarre issue the team is facing as Max Verstappen continues to dominate F1 and win most of the races. The problem is not exactly a negative one, since the team's office is simply running out of space to keep all the trophies won by the Dutchman and his teammate, Sergio Perez.

Speaking to ESPN, Christian Horner stated that Red Bull has already ordered a new trophy cabinet, as they have already filled the rest of them back in Milton Keynes. He stated that the team needs to deal with this problem at the end of the 2023 F1 season. He said:

“I'm superstitious, and I don't like empty cabinets. We've already ordered another cabinet, and we've already filled it. So we'll deal with that at the end of the season. Yeah, but it's a nice problem to have!”

Of course, he agrees that it is a nice problem to have since Red Bull is dominating with Max Verstappen as they continue to break records for most consecutive wins in F1 history.

Max Verstappen is comfortably leading the drivers' championship with 364 points. He has recently broken the record of most consecutive race wins (10) at the 2023 F1 Italian GP.

Sergio Perez could look at alternatives to Red Bull for 2024

Sergio Perez has finally opened up about his future and is looking away from Red Bull for 2024 if things do not work out between him and the team. Speaking to DAZN Espana, Checo explained that if he does not feel like he is contributing to the team anymore, there is a chance that he could look towards other teams in the future.

As of now, however, he is focused on winning races and eventually championships with his current team. Furthermore, he still has a contract with the Milton Keynes outfit for next year and the year after that. He said:

"I think that now, with the season we’ve had, it’s important in the next races to be in an environment where I feel I can contribute. And if that place in 2024 isn’t here, then we have to look for alternatives. But for now, my main focus is to stay here and win more races. And keep on winning Championships with Red Bull. As you say, I have a contract for next year. So, at some stage next year, we’ll see."

Despite several critical comments on Sergio Perez's performances, the Mexican is still second in the drivers' championship with 219 points.