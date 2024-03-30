Christian Horner's accuser reportedly wants to get back to work at Red Bull

Christian Horner's accuser reportedly wants to return to Red Bull and return to work following the investigation saga.

Back in February, Horner was accused of inappropriate behavior by a female employee. The team's parent company initiated an internal investigation against the Briton but found him not guilty. The situation escalated when an anonymous email leaked alleged conversations between Horner and the female employee.

Christian Horner continued to deny any allegations made against him but cooperated during the investigation. He stated that he wanted the situation to be resolved as soon as possible so he could focus on helping the team secure the world championship.

While Red Bull was dealing with the issue, they reportedly decided to remove the female employee from the team and refrained from commenting on it. Following her suspension, reports emerged about the anonymous employee complaining about Horner to the FIA ethics committee. If her appeal failed, she also planned to take the matter to an employment tribunal.

According to recent reports from The Independent, it is understood that the female employee now wants to return to the Austrian team. The report also claims that she understands that the matter can take quite a while to be resolved and wants it to be dealt with privately.

City A.M. has also claimed that the employee refused to accept offers from media outlets to leak her story to the public.

Red Bull's Christian Horner reportedly offered his accuser £650,000 to settle

Back in February, a report from a Dutch journalist Eric Van Haren claimed that Horner's lawyers decided to offer £650,000 to his accuser to settle the entire matter. In his main report on De Telegraaf, the journalist claimed that Horner was accused of sexually transgressive behavior.

Van Haren wrote on his official X account (formerly Twitter):

"Team boss Christian Horner of Red Bull Racing is accused of sexual misconduct, according to reports and documents... On February 3, lawyers for Brit (50) offered the reporter to settle for £650,000." (Translated from Dutch)

Expand Tweet

Christian Horner has been with Red Bull since it entered F1 in 2005 and is one of the key figures in the team. Since the team's formation, he has helped them win six constructors' and seven drivers' world championships.