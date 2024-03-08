Christian Horner's complainant suspended by Red Bull for allegedly being 'dishonest' in the investigation process: Reports

The Red Bull F1 team has reportedly suspended team principal Christian Horner's complainant for allegedly being 'dishonest' in the investigation process.

In early February, the Brit faced accusations of 'inappropriate and controlling behavior' when a member of staff raised a grievance against him. The energy drink brand swiftly started an internal investigation and questioned Horner before the RB20 launch last month. He was eventually cleared of the investigation by an external investigator.

The Brit once again found himself in controversial news when an alleged evidence leak containing images and text exchanges was sent to the media on the eve of the Bahrain GP.

As per RacingNews365, the woman in question has been suspended because she was said to have been 'dishonest' in the process. There are allegedly inaccuracies in the evidence she provided.

A Red Bull spokesperson said of the reports:

"The company cannot comment on this internal matter."

While speaking in the team principal's press conference, the Red Bull team boss commented the following on the matter:

"Well, obviously, there's been an awful lot of coverage surrounding this, but one has to go back to the basis of this. A grievance was raised, it was fully investigated, and it was dismissed. And from there, we move onwards.

"And I think an awful lot has been made out of this. Obviously, it has been obviously of great interest in different elements of the media for different reasons. And I think the time now is to look forward and to draw a line under it."

Red Bull team boss talks about 'confidentiality restrictions' regarding the investigation

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, meanwhile, has clarified that the grievance process remains confidential between the parties involved.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, the Brit said:

"I think it's a complicated issue because each company – and these companies will be exactly the same as with any other major company. There is a grievance process that takes place in any company and that process is confidential between the individuals and the company itself.

"I'm not at liberty, unfortunately, due to those confidentiality [concerns] and out of respect to the company and, of course, the other party, that we're all bound by the same restrictions. And so even if I would like to talk about it, I can't because of those confidentiality restrictions."