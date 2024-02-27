Christian Horner's internal investigation at Red Bull reportedly set to be resolved before the 2024 F1 Bahrain GP

It is being reported that Red Bull has concluded its internal investigation into team principal and chief executive Christian Horner following 'inappropriate behavior' in the workplace allegations.

Earlier in the month, a member of staff filed a complaint against the team principal citing 'controlling and inappropriate behavior' on Horner's part. Red Bull launched an internal investigation conducted by external investigators who extensively questioned Christian Horner ahead of the team's launch of its 2024 challenger on February 15.

As reported by Sky Sports, the external investigators have turned in a 100-page report to the Red Bull GmbH board which will determine Horner's fate.

The announcement about the conclusion of the investigation will likely be made before the opening race of the season in Bahrain which will take place on March 2. Although the announcement may not include extensive details about the case to the public. but could present the necessary information.

Earlier in the week, Red Bull's engine partner from 2026 Ford, and its CEO Jim Farley had expressed 'frustration' in the lack of resolution regarding the investigation. He said in a letter seen by the Associated Press:

"Ford is increasingly frustrated, however, by the lack of resolution or clear indication from you about when you anticipate a fair and just resolution of this matter.

"We are likewise frustrated by the lack of full transparency surrounding this matter with us, your corporate partners, and look forward to receiving a complete account of all findings.”

Max Verstappen chimes in on the Red Bull team principal's internal investigations

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen stated that all the parties involved in the investigation will be hoping for a conclusion soon and he was focused on his performance ahead of his title defense in Bahrain.

As quoted by the aforementioned during the pre-season testing, the Red Bull driver said:

"I mean in terms of talking about that, it's not that suddenly sat here, that I can speak about things. So it's better that I just focus on my own performance because that's already the day job. But I guess, of course, for everyone, it's nice, of course, when things are resolved. But that's the only thing that I can say about that."

The Dutch also added that everyone in the team was focused on the performance of the RB20, adding:

"Everyone who is here, they're all focusing on the performance of the car, as they should. Everyone knows their role and everyone is very focused on trying to make the whole package faster."