Christian Horner says team orders don’t matter ‘as long as it’s a Red Bull driver’ on top in 2022 F1 championship fight — SK Exclusive

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes prioritizing both their drivers is equally important and refutes the requirement of issuing team orders. Speaking to Sportskeeda and select media in an exclusive in Azerbaijan, the Briton asserted the importance of their own driver winning races, irrespective of which one it was.

On being asked by Sportskeeda if it was better to prioritize one driver instead of two in an inter-team battle, Horner replied, saying:

“From a team perspective, our objective is to beat Ferrari. Ultimately which driver were to come out on top, as long as it’s a Red Bull driver, that’s what matters. Now of course inevitably there comes a point where you have to pick one or another, whether that becomes statistically or on the realms of probability, you will always look to put your best foot forward. It’s as simple as that.”

Oracle Red Bull Racing @redbullracing P3 for the Bulls on Saturday All to play for tomorrow #AzerbaijanGP P2P3 for the Bulls on SaturdayAll to play for tomorrow P2 ➕ P3 for the Bulls on Saturday 👏 All to play for tomorrow 👊 #AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 https://t.co/uKEgwLTaOG

The 48-year-old emphasized that Red Bull's overall objective was to beat Ferrari and refuted the need to singularly prioritize one driver at this stage in the championship. Despite outlining the team’s priorities, Horner feels they can consider prioritizing a single driver, but at a later stage depending on the statistics, results, and probabilities.

Red Bull team boss believes its too early for team orders at this stage in the championship

With Max Verstappen being prioritized in Spain and Sergio Perez in Monaco, the two back-to-back wins have helped Red Bull build a lead over Ferrari in the constructors' championship. After the Monaco GP, Christian Horner clarified that it was too early in the championship to issue team orders for their drivers.

Similarly, in Azerbaijan, the Red Bull boss asserted the importance of "collectively" pressuring Ferrari and Mercedes, with both drivers getting equal priority. Having both their drivers strategized equally might help them keep both their championship rivals at bay, according to Horner.

On being asked about their driver strategy for the season at this stage in the championship, the Briton said:

“Ferrari (has a) similar scenario with [Carlos] Sainz and [Charles] Leclerc, so still a bit early in the championship. And Max [Verstappen] has had 2 DNFs to his name so far as well, so he’s only had a sample of certain races. It’s pretty simple from the team, you know, that we keep the pressure collectively on Ferrari, and Mercedes, because we haven’t written them off from the championship either.”

Although Verstappen leads the drivers' championship, he has a very narrow margin over Perez and Charles Leclerc. With the qualifying result in Baku favoring Perez as he starts in the front row, it will be interesting to see how the Milton Keynes-based squad manages their reigning champion’s race, who starts the race from third place on the grid.

