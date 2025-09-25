Christian Horner all set to embark on his long-awaited honeymoon after massive RB payout

Former Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner received a massive payout from the Milton Keynes-based outfit as the team has fully parted ways with its former boss. Horner was sacked earlier this year in July, just a few days after the British GP.

Cracks started forming in the team's relationship with the former TP last year. Horner allegedly harassed an employee at Red Bull, and the same was investigated by Red Bull. The Milton Keynes outfit found Horner not guilty as he continued his role.

Soon after, a power struggle emerged at the team between Helmut Marko, Christian Horner, and Max Verstappen's camp, including Jos Verstappen, which resulted in Adrian Newey leaving the team.

Amid the subpar performance in the first half of the 2025 season, Christian Horner was sacked by Red Bull midway through the season. A month later, Horner's name was removed from the various subsidiaries and ventures of Red Bull Racing.

While Horner was removed from the role, he continued to be employed by Red Bull Racing. The former TP reportedly had a contract until the 2030 season, with $134 million being owed to the Briton for the same. As the negotiations came to an end, Christian Horner received a $100 million payout and was also allowed to make a comeback to the sport as early as 2026.

According to Daily Mail’s writer Alison Boshoff, Horner is set to embark on his honeymoon with wife Geri Halliwell after exiting Red Bull. The Spice Girl and the former Red Bull TP got married over a decade ago, and are reportedly taking to Scotland for their belated honeymoon.

“So what will he do in the intervening time? “Well, for now, Christian has taken his wife for a belated honeymoon in Scotland – a full ten years after their wedding. Friends say that these are actually good times for the couple, and that Christian is highly appreciative of his ‘very supportive wife’,” wrote Boshoff

Amid the allegations of Horner harassing a female employee at Red Bull, rumors of cracks appearing in the Briton's relationship with his wife, Geri Halliwell, circled the paddock. However, soon after the allegations came out, the Spice Girl was seen in the Bahrain GP paddock, walking alongside her husband, showcasing her support for him.

Christian Horner linked to 2026 F1 return with Haas F1 and Alpine

Christian Horner had been Red Bull's team principal since the inception of the team in the mid-2000s. The Briton led the team to multiple championships with Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen behind the wheel. Horner's experience would be welcomed by any F1 team, and the former TP is likely to be a hot signing for the upcoming season.

With Horner reportedly available to join as early as the spring of 2026* reports of the Briton being linked to multiple teams have already started circling the paddock. The former Red Bull TP was already linked to Alpine, with Flavio Briatore being a good friend of Horner.

According to recent reports, Haas F1 is also rumored as a possible home for Horner. Reports suggest that Horner wants equity in whatever team he's joining, and Haas F1 team owner Gene Haas, who has lately been scarce with investing in the team, is likely willing to accept the offer.

