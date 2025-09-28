Christian Horner shares clicks with wife and former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell on their trip to Scotland 

Former Red Bull Racing team principal, Christian Horner, shared scenic pictures during his vacation in the valleys of Scotland. His wife, Geri Halliwell, was also featured in many of the photos that he shared on social media.

Horner is poised to return to the Formula 1 grid in the future. While that might still take some time, he was seen spending time with his family during his sabbatical from motorsports. He has remained fairly active on social media since and continues to keep his followers updated.

He recently shared a carousel of pictures from his trip to Scotland with his wife, Geri Halliwell. The two were seen together, enjoying the scenic views of the country.

Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell spend their vacation in Scotland (@christianhorner on Instagram)

Geri Halliwell was formerly a part of the famous pop group Spice Girls in the late 90s. The group had global success but ceased promotional activities after December 2000 as the members focused on their solo careers.

Horner and Halliwell have been together for over a decade, having married back in 2015. Their son was born two years later in 2017, and Horner is also the stepfather to her daughter, Bluebell Madonna Halliwell.

Christian Horner tipped to return to F1 soon, but Guenther Steiner suggests otherwise

The 51-year-old hasn't had any official roles since his stint with Red Bull ended. He split ways with the team back in July after having served as their team principal since RBR's inception in the 2005 season. With 20 years under his belt, Horner remains one of the most experienced team principals on the grid, and any team would understandably gain an advantage if they sign him.

Christian Horner was earlier reported to be planning a return with the Haas F1 team in the near future. However, the team's former principal, Guenther Steiner, feels it will take time. He suggested that Horner would be looking for a role that also offers him part ownership in a team, and no such offers are available on the grid.

"I think he will wait a little bit," Steiner said. "He's eager to get there, but you know, in the moment, I don't think there's anything there for him what he wants to do."

He added:

"I think he wants to be part of a team owning and I don't think there's any anything for sale or to be headed, So, even if you want to buy it, I mean, it's a lot of money. I know he got a lot of money, but what he got is not enough to buy a team."

Red Bull did not give an official reason to part ways with Christian Horner abruptly, but the team's performance this season, along with some other factors, were considered to be the reason for the split.

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and holds a degree in journalism.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician. Know More