Christian Horner shares honest opinion on the role Ford would play in Red Bull's success with the 2026 F1 engine partnership

Red Bull boss Christian Horner feels that having Ford as a partner heading into the 2026 F1 engine regulations is going to be pivotal for the project. The 2026 F1 regulations would be a drastic change from the current set, where around 20% of the part produced is electric.

The team has had relationships with Renault, Ferrari, and Honda, but this time, Red Bull would be using a power unit built in-house at RBPT. The motivation behind the call has been the team's perennial struggle with being dependent on the power unit supplier and its desire to become independent in that respect.

The Milton Keynes-based squad has never been an engine manufacturer in the past. Keeping that in mind, they have aligned with Ford, where the American brand would help with the expertise on the electric side of the power unit.

Talking about how the partnership is pivotal to the team's success, at a recent event with Ford, Horner said,

“It’s great to be kicking off 2025 celebrating Ford Performance as together, we prepare for the challenges and changes coming to both Formula 1 and Red Bull in 2026. It is a hugely exciting time for the Team and while the prospect of building our own engine is an undertaking that cannot be underestimated, our partnership with Ford is a pivotal one in the overall project."

Reflecting on Ford's longstanding history with the sport, Horner added:

“Ford have a long and storied history, synonymous with success through 120 years of motor racing and development. Today’s launch is a reflection of that success and growth. Not only are Ford instrumental in our powertrain journey, they emulate our dedication to supporting female talent through their title sponsorship of the Red Bull Ford Academy Programme. It is, as I say, an exciting time.”

In 2026, 50% of the parts produced are expected to be electric, with conventional fuel also being replaced by sustainable fuel. For the Austrian team, on a personal front, it is a massive departure from where it has been in general in F1.

Ford CEO comments on alliance with Red Bull as it enters F1

Ford has not had the most fruitful stay in F1 in the past. Ironically, the Austrian squad was the team that bought the American brand's facilities in Milton Keynes as it bought the Jaguar racing team. This time around, though, the brand is not entering the sport as a constructor but as a partner.

Ford CEO Jim Farley said this partnership was an opportunity for the brand to gain international exposure.

“Formula 1 is our chance to showcase Ford technologies on a global stage to a whole new audience, generating excitement for the iconic Ford brand all around the world.This is such an exciting chapter in Ford’s history."

Talking about Red Bull's success in recent years, Farley expressed his excitement for the partnership and added:

"Over the past 20 years Red Bull has succeeded in changing the landscape of Formula 1 and it has done so by being determined to do things differently, an ethos that is very much emulated in the Red Bull Ford Powertrains partnership and with the title sponsorship of the Red Bull Ford Academy Programme.”

Amid the expectations for this highly anticipated partnership, it will still be a huge task for the Austrian team. It is going up against the might of Mercedes, Ferrari, and Honda to venture into the manufacturing aspect of the sport.

