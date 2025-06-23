Christian Horner slams “bunch of managers” aspect of modern F1

The Red Bull team boss, Christian Horner, has recently taken the time to talk about the 'bunch of managers' aspect of modern F1 in comparison to the early 2000s. He has specifically shed light on how there has been a shift among the modern team principals in regard to losing a bit of the 'entrepreneurial' spirit.

Christian Horner entered Formula 1 with the Red Bull F1 team in 2005 and has since been leading its charge. Over the last two decades, he has witnessed how the sport has evolved, and in line with the way of working for modern team principals, he has added the following via Racingnews365:

"Nowadays, you look around the room and, save for a few, it’s largely a bunch of managers, as opposed to perhaps that entrepreneurial spirit that existed previously. There were always rivalries; I mean, Jean and Ron never particularly saw eye-to-eye, but there was always respect that, sometimes, I think is a little lacking these days."

When Christian Horner came into the sport, there were some extremely strong personalities leading the various outfits' charge. Bernie Ecclestone was the FIA President, Ron Dennis (CEO and co-founder from 1981 - 2009) was running McLaren, Frank Williams (co-founder, 1977 - 2020) was at Williams, Ferrari was under the leadership of Jean Todt, and the current Alpine Executive Advisor was running Renault (Alpine).

Christian Horner has seen 'flashes of performance' from Yuki Tsunoda

Red Bull has been struggling with its second Formula 1 seat for quite some time. Sergio Perez, during his tenure with the team, outright struggled against Max Verstappen, and the same has been the case for Yuki Tsunoda (took Liam Lawson's place after the first two races of 2025).

After the first 10 rounds of the ongoing campaign, Tsunoda is way down in P15 in the drivers' standings. He has found it hard to get to grips with the RB21, and this has caused him major problems.

However, despite the Japanese driver's incessant struggles, Christian Horner and Co. are willing to give him time, having seen some 'flashes of performance'.

"Driving these cars is all about confidence, and that’s what he needs to find. I think he’ll get there. He’s fast. He’s just got to piece it all together. We keep seeing flashes of performance. We just need to see him put it all together. I think he’s capable of that,” Horner said via F1.

The 2025 Formula 1 season has 14 Grand Prix remaining on the race calendar. Next up is the Red Bull home race, the Austrian Grand Prix at the well-known Red Bull Ring. Keeping this in view, it will be in the best interest of Yuki Tsunoda to put in a solid performance. Christian Horner and Co. will have their keen eyes on him.

