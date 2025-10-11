Christian Horner welcomes Pepper and Sprouts, his two new kittens to the Horner family

Christian Horner welcomed two new members to his family, kittens Pepper and Sprouts. According to the former Red Bull team principal's social media post, Horner shared a picture with them as he welcomed them to the Horner family.
Taking to his official Instagram account, Horner uploaded a story in which he was holding the cats in his hand. He wrote their names, Pepper and Sprouts, in the photo, and captioned it as "New editions (additions) to the family."
Here's the picture that Christian Horner uploaded from his official Instagram account:
Horner is a renowned animal lover. From horses to dogs, to cats, he owns a number of animals. He is particularly fond of terriers and had four in the past. Margo, one of his dogs, recently passed away.
As the British boss's journey with Red Bull has ended, he is currently spending time with his family, taking care of the pets. Horner was out of Red Bull at the end of 2025 British GP, when the Austrian team decided to part ways with him.
With this, Red Bull broke ties with their boss for the first time in 20 years, also the time since their inception. During his time at Red Bull, the British boss helped the team pick six Constructors' Championships and its drivers eight Drivers' Titles.
Former F1 steward prefers Christian Horner at Ferrari
Former F1 steward Johnny Herbert believes Christian Horner would be a perfect fit at Ferrari. Given the former Red Bull boss's experience in achieving success, Ferrari's prime target should be Horner, believes Herbert.
"I like Fred Vasseur a lot, but maybe you need to get someone who’s been able to create, a winning formula. And that potentially points to Christian Horner. Their prime target has to be Christian. The team has all the ingredients they need. They just haven’t been able to put them together.
"They’ve got the drivers, so there’s no argument on that front. They have probably overcome a lot of those mistakes, pit-stop mistakes, strategy mistakes that they used to make. But the pure raw pace of the car is not there. So, you need someone, but they still haven’t been able to attract the people that they need to be able to produce the car that is good on track."
"Adrian left McLaren and went to Red Bull where he was given the freedom by Christian. He created the environment in which Newey was able to breathe and flourish. Once you’ve got Adrian breathing freely and easily, you get the best out of him. And that’s what Ferrari haven’t quite been able to achieve yet," he further added. (Via PlanetF1)
Despite having enormous resources at their helm, Ferrari was unable to claim a Constructors' Championship since 2008, and a Drivers' Title since 2007. As a result, the performance pressure at Prancing Horse is enormous.