Christian Horner welcomes Pepper and Sprouts, his two new kittens to the Horner family

Christian Horner welcomed two new members to his family, kittens Pepper and Sprouts. According to the former Red Bull team principal's social media post, Horner shared a picture with them as he welcomed them to the Horner family.

Ad

Taking to his official Instagram account, Horner uploaded a story in which he was holding the cats in his hand. He wrote their names, Pepper and Sprouts, in the photo, and captioned it as "New editions (additions) to the family."

Here's the picture that Christian Horner uploaded from his official Instagram account:

Credit: Christian Horner's Instagram.

Horner is a renowned animal lover. From horses to dogs, to cats, he owns a number of animals. He is particularly fond of terriers and had four in the past. Margo, one of his dogs, recently passed away.

Ad

Trending

As the British boss's journey with Red Bull has ended, he is currently spending time with his family, taking care of the pets. Horner was out of Red Bull at the end of 2025 British GP, when the Austrian team decided to part ways with him.

With this, Red Bull broke ties with their boss for the first time in 20 years, also the time since their inception. During his time at Red Bull, the British boss helped the team pick six Constructors' Championships and its drivers eight Drivers' Titles.

Ad

Former F1 steward prefers Christian Horner at Ferrari

Former F1 steward Johnny Herbert believes Christian Horner would be a perfect fit at Ferrari. Given the former Red Bull boss's experience in achieving success, Ferrari's prime target should be Horner, believes Herbert.

Christian Horner at the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Source: Getty

"I like Fred Vasseur a lot, but maybe you need to get someone who’s been able to create, a winning formula. And that potentially points to Christian Horner. Their prime target has to be Christian. The team has all the ingredients they need. They just haven’t been able to put them together.

Ad

"They’ve got the drivers, so there’s no argument on that front. They have probably overcome a lot of those mistakes, pit-stop mistakes, strategy mistakes that they used to make. But the pure raw pace of the car is not there. So, you need someone, but they still haven’t been able to attract the people that they need to be able to produce the car that is good on track."

Ad

"Adrian left McLaren and went to Red Bull where he was given the freedom by Christian. He created the environment in which Newey was able to breathe and flourish. Once you’ve got Adrian breathing freely and easily, you get the best out of him. And that’s what Ferrari haven’t quite been able to achieve yet," he further added. (Via PlanetF1)

Despite having enormous resources at their helm, Ferrari was unable to claim a Constructors' Championship since 2008, and a Drivers' Title since 2007. As a result, the performance pressure at Prancing Horse is enormous.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over nine years of experience in the field and over 11000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and are supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and has a dream of attending the Indian GP if it ever returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and is now enjoying Verstappen's journey.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (soccer, he means) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and the Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys geopolitics, astronomy, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More