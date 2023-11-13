“Classic welcome to Spain”: Fernando Alonso blasts Spanish journalist who followed him home on a bike

Fernando Alonso blasted out on a paparazzi who followed him on his bike and illegally rode over the pavement in Spain.

The Spaniard driver's return to home Spain wasn't the most pleasing after he found himself being chased by what looked to be a photo journalist on his bike. Fernando Alonso was able to take a very clear picture of the paparazzi through his phone and criticized the incident on social media. This act, as he mentioned in the caption, will make him want to visit his home country lesser than he already does.

"Classic welcome to Spain. The little I come and the less I will come. "Although this time they sent the least smart photographer."

He posted another picture of the journalist driving illegally on the pavement. In this picture, he focused on the bike's license plate, which could put the latter in trouble because Fernando Alonso tagged the Directorate-General for Traffic on the story.

"Same thing with the sidewalk and pedestrian crossings, better than not."

This is surely not the welcome that anyone would be expecting in their home country. Fernando Alonso, being the oldest driver on the grid certainly made his place with the legends of motorsport.

Fernando Alonso does not intend to retire soon

Ever since making his return to the F1 grid back in 2021 with Alpine, the double world champion has aimed straight for his 33rd victory. His last win came at his home race in Spain, in 2013, when he raced with Ferrari. The best that Fernando Alonso could pull with Alpine was a podium during the first Qatar GP in 2021 then followed a rather disappointing 2022 season.

With Aston Martin this season, however, it seemed as if his next F1 win was close. He finished P3 consecutively in the first three races but could not beat the Red Bull of Max Verstappen. Being so close to a win with the team, he earlier told GQ about his aim of staying for a longer time in F1.

"I would love to make that 33rd happen. There’s been a lot of talk about it on social media. 33 is a number I see everywhere, and I would love to have it."

"I feel fresh, I feel fast, and I’m enjoying the journey with Aston Martin. I feel motivated. It’s not time to retire yet."

Although it recently looked as if the performance of the Aston Martin had gone down with several races finishing far from the podium places, Alonso has seemingly gained the traction back.

He made his return to the podium in Brazil after retiring from the earlier two races in Mexico and USA. With two more races to go in the season, he might be looking forward to keeping that fourth position locked against McLaren's Lando Norris. There is currently a three-point gap between the two.