"Clear penalty for Russell": Fans react as Fernando Alonso avoids disaster in Zandvoort

Fernando Alonso almost had a crash with Mercedes' George Russell during the Dutch GP Free Practice 3 session. Alonso was on a fast lap when Russell suddenly moved right to try to get into the pits, which could have led to a major incident. In line with this, fans from all over the world have reacted with strong remarks against Russell.The ongoing race weekend in Zandvoort has seen several drivers complain over the team radio in regard to blocking at certain tight sections of the track.However, in the case of George Russell and Fernando Alonso, the incident surprisingly took place on the straight. After getting blocked, the Aston Martin driver fumed over the team radio and added:&quot;They don't look at the mirrors, mate.&quot;Seeing the whole thing unfold on social media, fans have slammed Russell. A particular fan via X wrote:&quot;Clear penalty for Russell. He doesn't use his mirrors.&quot;HG @_HG94_LINK@F1 clear penalty for Russell. he doesnt use his mirrorsAnother fan added the following:&quot;Russell's fault, just as it was in Hungary.&quot;Here are some of the other reactions:&quot;Bin Russell at it again,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Mirrors mirrors you can’t just rely on your engineer,&quot; another added.&quot;Don't know why Russell always is doing such things,&quot; another added.After the recent Free Practice 3 session at the Zandvoort racing circuit, Fernando Alonso and the other F1 stars will hit the track again in a short while for the all-important Dutch GP qualifying session.Fernando Alonso optimistic about 2025 Dutch GPWhile fans have bashed George Russell for his driving during the FP3 incident with Fernando Alonso, the latter felt optimistic about his team's chances at the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix. Following the end of Friday's Free Practice 2 session, Alonso found himself way up in P2 behind McLaren's Lando Norris and ahead of Oscar Piastri.Piastri missed out on securing the top slot by an extremely close margin of +0.089s in comparison to Lando Norris (1:09.890). In line with his positive outing, Alonso oozed confidence in the post-session interviews, via F1:&quot;Yeah, I do, I do. For sure, a little bit more optimistic than some of the other Fridays we did. After Hungary, it was strong for us, we go into the following race in Zandvoort, and we still showing some good pace in Free Practice. It's only Free Practice, but it's good to see our times up there and let's see what we can do tomorrow.&quot;Formula 1 is in Zandvoort for Round 16 of the 2025 season, and Fernando Alonso is in P11 in the drivers' standings with 26 points. The Spaniard is behind the Haas driver, Esteban Ocon.