"Clearest indication yet that Christian Horner has been fired to keep Max": Fans react to reports of the driver meeting top Red Bull personnel

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner was sacked by the team on July 9, 2025. Although Horner hasn't commented on it, sources have suggested that multiple meetings between Max Verstappen and Oliver Mintzlaff took place during the last two race weekends. Fans have now come out and reacted to the reports on these meetings, which might have decided Horner's fate.

Horner was sacked with immediate effect as the now-former VCARB Team Principal, Laurent Mekies, will take over the role of Team Principal and CEO at Red Bull Racing. Rumors of Horner moving away from Red Bull started at the Imola GP, but they were denied.

ESPN detailed that they've spoken to sources within Red Bull about Horner's sacking. The sources revealed that Max Verstappen and Oliver Mintzlaff met within the last two weekends.

Oliver Mintzlaff is a former RB Leipzig boss, who took over as the CEO of Corporate Projects and New Investments of Red Bull GmbH after Dietrich Mateschitz passed away. The CEO has been wanting new leadership for the team.

F1 fans have reacted to the reports of meetings between Max Verstappen and Oliver Mintzlaff.

“This is the clearest indication yet that Horner has been fired to keep Max at the team,” commented a fan.

Another wrote, “Hmm…this could point to Max potentially saying. “I will stay, IF Horner isn’t in charge.”

“Max Verstappen rebuilding RB?” commented another user.

Max Verstappen hasn't been content with Red Bull's recent performance, as the team dropped from the most dominant car in 2023 to now having the fourth-best car. However, some suggested that Verstappen might leave after all that has happened within Red Bull since the start of last year, including Christian Horner’s sexual harassment accusations, the power struggle at Red Bull, the exit of key members in the form of Jonathan Wheatley and Adrian Newey, and now the performance woes.

“Max staying after this fiasco is hardly believable," commented a user.

Another questioned, “I’m a bit confused by the fact that Max wanted Horner out. I get that the team’s underperformance is always the boss’s fault, but Horner is the one who made this team worthy of the WDC and WCC.

Some suggested that Max Verstappen wanted to leave Red Bull for Mercedes amid his recent talks with Wolff.

They wrote, “Probably that meeting went down with Max saying I am leaving to go to Mercedes and then Oliver decided Horner’s fate there and then.”

Oliver Mintzlaff thanks Christian Horner for “exceptional work”

Christian Horner joined Red Bull when the team was founded in 2005, as the energy drinks company bought the Jaguar team and rebranded it. He had been at the Milton Keynes-based team for the last 20 years and won eight drivers' world titles.

Oliver Mintzlaff thanked Horner for his contribution, as he was let go by the team. He said, via Formula 1:

“We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years. With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1."

Alan Permane will replace Laurent Mekies at VCARB as the Frenchman moves to Red Bull.

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More