Clip of post-race brawl at 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP surfaces

While the 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP was going on, a fight broke out at one of the F1 parties happening around the track. Clips of the fight recently surfaced on various social media platforms and were horrific to witness.

The shocking footage was of people viciously fighting and even flinging alcohol bottles at each other. Soon after the fight began between several people at the VIP party, security personnel entered the scene and tried to stop the fight. However, they were unable to stop the entire brawl as there were too many party members involved.

Watch the scenes here:

Expand Tweet

According to some reports, most fans who were involved in the fight at the Abu Dhabi GP were British. However, this has not been confirmed. It is still unclear as to how the fight started and who was fighting whom.

As of now, there has not been any official statement from the FIA regarding the incident.

Max Verstappen comments on 2023 F1 season after winning Abu Dhabi GP

Max Verstappen ended the 2023 season by winning the F1 Abu Dhabi GP. This was the last time he drove the RB19, which allowed him to make 2023 his most successful season in his career.

Speaking about the season in the post-race press conference, he said:

"Well, in general, the car has been better than last year and we were very solid in terms of no retirements, no real issues on the car which of course is also a big key to that. From my side, every single year I try to do better but I think better - it's more about just general experience in F1 and trying to put the weekend together a bit more."

Expand Tweet

Verstappen also mentioned how he tried not to make too many mistakes and focused on not damaging the car, which could have impacted Red Bull's finances.

He said:

"Some weekends work better than others. And then yeah, besides that, just try not to make too many mistakes. Try not to get too much damage on the car with the cost cap and stuff, these kinds of things which I think worked quite well."

The three-time world champion ended the season with 575 points in his pocket by winning 19 out of 24 races. He also broke many records by dominating the sport in 2023.