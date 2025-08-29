Colton Herta nudges closer to potential F2 move as IndyCar star looks to fulfil F1 dream - Reports

Colton Herta’s pathway to achieving his Formula 1 dream appears to be becoming ever clearer, with an update regarding his links to feeder series Formula 2. The IndyCar star has reportedly been approached by several teams ahead of the 2026 season.

Ad

The Andretti Global driver, who has largely been linked with the Cadillac F1 team, witnessed any hopes of him joining the outfit come to an end after the announcement of both Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas for its debut in F1. The option of Herta, who continues to impress in IndyCar, was discarded with the new F1 team CEO, Dan Towriss, during his interaction with the media, citing his lack of adequate Super Licence points as a factor behind the decision.

Ad

Trending

However, amid this recent update, talks linking Colton Herta to Formula 2 have quickly gained momentum. Media outlet Racer has now detailed that several teams in the feeder series have reached out to the nine-time IndyCar race winner regarding a seat for 2026.

If Herta were to take up the option of joining Formula 2, the driver would be able to secure enough super license points required for his progression into F1 if he records a top-five finish within a season. Currently, in the 2025 IndyCar standings, Herta is poised to finish outside the top six, which ultimately translates to him accumulating 37 of the 40 super license points required for him to compete in F1.

Ad

Colton Herta reacts to news of his F1 links

Earlier, Colton Herta reacted to the news of his Formula 1 links. The California native was quizzed about it during an interaction with the media.

The 25-year-old was quick to cool off the talks of a potential switch to Formula 1. Herta stressed how he had little to say about the links.

"Oh boy, I don't really have any comments for any of that stuff, to be honest. It does, but it also makes people talk about me more. Maybe even raises my stock a little," he said via AP

Ad

Colton Herta has previously raced in Europe in his junior Formula days, and a switch back to racing in Europe appears well on the cards, judging by the swirling reports across the media.

It is worth noting that Herta is currently not the only IndyCar driver being linked with a switch to Formula 1, as recently, reports of Red Bull Racing considering Alex Palou to partner Max Verstappen surfaced. However, both parties have since quelled these talks, and the four-time champion appears poised to continue racing in the American open-wheel racing series.

While Colton Herta may not be able to join Formula 1 currently, what becomes of his larger ambition to join the racing series will surely be one to keep a close watch on, especially with the drivers’ market's ever-changing nature.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More