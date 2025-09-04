Colton Herta set to race in Formula 2 with Rodin in 2026: Reports

Colton Herta has reportedly signed up to race in Formula 2 with Rodin in the 2026 season. As per a recent report by Motorsports.com, Herta will race in the second tier of open-wheel racing to obtain all-important FIA Superlicense points to race in the upcoming F1 seasons.

Cadillac F1 Team, the upcoming Formula 1 outfit from the United States, signed up Herta as their reserve and third driver behind Valtteri Bottas, and Sergio Perez. This means that the IndyCar driver needs to step up in case Bottas or Perez fails to make it to the race next year.

However, Herta does not have the Superlicense points a driver needs to compete in F1. According to the regulation, a driver needs to have 40 points to his Superlicense to gain an entry into the sport, while Herta has only 36.

As a consequence, Colton Herta will need to participate in F2 and gain the Superlicense points. But the IndyCar driver needs to make sure he finishes within the top eight in the Drivers' Championship to claim four points, which will take his tally to 40.

However, finishing ninth or tenth might just work if he takes part in Free Practice sessions with Cadillac next year, given a driver gets one point per session in the Superlicense. Herta is expected to race alongside Alex Dunne in Rodin next year.

Herta, who drives for Andretti Global in the IndyCar Series, has nine wins, 16 pole positions and 19 podiums to his name in 116 races in over eight years. His last win in the series came at Nashville last year at the 2024 Music City Grand Prix.

Colton Herta shared his thoughts upon signing up for Cadillac F1

Colton Herta let his feelings known after he signed up with the Cadillac F1 Team as their reserve driver for the upcoming season. Speaking about this, here's what the IndyCar star said:

Colton Herta, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda prior to the NTT INDYCAR Series Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix - Source: Getty

"I'm incredibly excited to join the Cadillac Formula 1 team as a test driver. It's a dream opportunity, one I've been working toward for a long time. Joining Cadillac F1 at such a crucial time is something I couldn't pass up."

"My dream has always been to race in Formula 1, and I see this move as an important step toward achieving that goal. For now, my focus is on giving my all for Cadillac F1, helping build a competitive team," Herta further added. (Via Motorsport.com)

Colton Herta, the 25 year old driver from the United States is currently in sixth place in the 2025 IndyCar Series Championship with 352 points. Alex Palou is leading the championship with 670 points, over Pato O'Ward and Scott Dixon.

