"Common L from Danica Patrick": Fans react to Nico Rosberg's public disagreement with the American during F1 Canadian GP commentary

Fans trolled F1 presenter Danica Patrick after former world champion Nico Rosberg disagreed with her assessment about the Montreal track. Patrick stated that the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve isn't extremely challenging, but Rosberg contradicted, saying it's one of the hardest tracks on the calendar.

The 2025 Canadian Grand Prix kicked off this weekend at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal. The track has historically been tricky due to its bumpy nature. The circuit is used as a public road on off-days, meaning it's not as smooth as race-specific circuits. Moreover, the circuit has tight and fast chicanes with little runoff area, thus limiting the margin of error.

However, IndyCar and NASCAR driver-turned-Sky Sports pundit Danica Patrick stated that the Montreal track is not super challenging, and with good balance, the driver shouldn't have trouble driving here.

Though her colleague on the Sky Sport panel, Nico Rosberg, disagreed with her, saying Montreal is one of the hardest tracks.

“I have to disagree ever so slightly there, Danica. Montreal is one of the hardest tracks of the year, because there are so many bumps, and at every curb you have to hit it so perfectly," Rosberg said on Sky Sports (via Planet F1).

Meanwhile, many fans agreed with the 2016 world champion's contradiction and trolled Danica Patrick.

"Common L from Danica," a fan said.

"She has not raced in F1. She has done only 3 races at this track, all 3 in the second-tier NASCAR series, with a best finish of 27th. Nico is an F1 world champion," a user commented.

"Why does she think her racing opinions mean something? She's awful," another fan wrote.

A fan also criticized her lack of knowledge of the Montreal track specifics.

"How the fu** does she think those turns and hairpins are simple?" a user said.

"I never could understand why Danica is there with rural experts," another fan asked.

"Thank you, Rosberg, because that was a horrendous take…," a comment read.

Danica later softened her stance, admitting that while the track might not seem complex in layout, there is indeed a huge penalty for even minor errors, such as hitting the wall.

Nico Rosberg used Lewis Hamilton's example to contradict Danica Patrick

Nico Rosberg at the F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg had an on-air disagreement with Sky Sports pundit Danica Patrick over the challenging nature of the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.

Rosberg explained that there are lots of bumps and that drivers must be extremely precise over the kerbs, making it very demanding. He added that the circuit is a driver's track, citing examples of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's success to prove his point.

Talking to Sky Sports, Rosberg said (via Planet F1):

“It’s a real driver’s track, which is why Lewis Hamilton has won all his records here, and even Max Verstappen has won all the last races, because the driver can really shine here."

Hamilton has seven wins in Canada, tied with Michael Schumacher for the most wins recorded in the Montreal circuit's history.

