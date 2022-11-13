"Common Ocon L" - Fans react to Alpine teammates Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon coming together during 2022 F1 Brazilian GP Sprint race

Fernando Alonso fans were not happy with the Spanish driver's sprint race getting ruined after a clash with his teammate Esteban Ocon.

The two Alpine drivers almost came together on Turn 4 first, as Alonso was pushed off the track by Ocon. The two did eventually come together on the main straight when Alonso, trying to overtake Ocon, damaged his front wing and then had to pit.

The incident ruined the race of both Alpine drivers as they would finish the race outside of the top 10 positions. Here are some reactions to Alpine's fumble today:

"Common Ocon L"

"Ocon is not a real f1 driver in my books"

"Ocon is not a real f1 driver in my books"

"What on earth is he doing!!?????"

"always against alonso lmao"

"how does ocon always manage to have beef with his team mates? and made up alonso the fraud needs to retire. no one takes digs at sir lewis hamilton and gets away with it"

"how does ocon always manage to have beef with his team mates? and made up alonso the fraud needs to retire. no one takes digs at sir lewis hamilton and gets away with it"

"Ocon again proving he's a terrible driver."

"Alonso has just passed Ocon on the track. Good job to McLaren, Ocon... by the way... how much have you been paid? Alonso 16º Ocon 18º"

Pink Panther



Alonso 16º

"Alonso has just passed Ocon on the track. Good job to McLaren, Ocon... by the way... how much have you been paid? Alonso 16º Ocon 18º"

"Ocon thinks it he finishes ahead in the standings he can claim he's a better driver or something. He's ruined or almost ruined three races with this temperament. And without Alonso's bad luck and bad reliability, would be well down on him and we all know it."

"Ocon thinks it he finishes ahead in the standings he can claim he's a better driver or something. He's ruined or almost ruined three races with this temperament. And without Alonso's bad luck and bad reliability, would be well down on him and we all know it."

"Alonso & Stroll vs. Ocon & Gasly next year is gonna be popcorn time for us headaches time for their teams"

"Alonso & Stroll vs. Ocon & Gasly next year is gonna be popcorn time for us headaches time for their teams"

Fernando Alonso's reaction to the incident with Esteban Ocon

Speaking to the media after the sprint race, Fernando Alonso was visibly disappointed with the turn of events. He pointed out that something like this was far from ideal and one should not need to fight with their teammate this hard. The Spaniard also pointed out similar incidents in Jeddah and Hungary and said that a chat was not needed anymore. He said:

"We (Alonso and Ocon) had a close fight, it's far from ideal, when it's your team-mate. But it's been like this, this year - Jeddah, I nearly went to the wall. Also, the start in Budapest. No, I don't think a chat is needed. We try to defend as good as we can."

Fernando Alonso could recover from the clash and will start the race 15th on the grid. Meanwhile, Esteban Ocon plummeted down the order and will start the race 18th.

