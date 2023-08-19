"common Toto L": Fans react to Toto Wolff's comments of F1 having a fantastic year if Max Verstappen was out of the equation

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff recently commented on how F1 would be much more interesting in 2023 if Max Verstappen was not present on the grid. The Dutch driver is currently dominating the sport, winning 10 out of 12 races so far this season.

Speaking to the media, the Mercedes boss stated how the 2023 F1 season would be much more interesting if Verstappen was taken out of the equation. He praised the two-time world champion by saying how he, in a Red Bull, is above every other team and driver as of now.

"You just need to take Max out of the equation. The second Red Bull is where we are, it would be a fantastic season and close racing. But you know, the stopwatch never lies, there's just one guy in one car that is above everything else, and we just got to catch up. There's no choice," Toto Wolff said.

After Wolff's comments surfaced on various social media platforms, several fans reacted. Some discussed how even other rival fan bases are gradually accepting that Max Verstappen is the fastest driver on the grid, regardless of the machine he is driving. While others also imagined how great Wolff and Verstappen's partnership would look as a team.

Here are some of the reactions to Mercedes boss's statement:

"Common Toto L," one fan tweeted.

"Toto is not wrong, Max is driving on a whole different level and yes I am LH44 fam. No shame in admiting when the other guy is doing wonders. Its just the truth right now! Only Delusional People will try to overlook this," another fan jotted.

Former F1 driver feels other teams and drivers need to improve rather than criticizing Max Verstappen and Red Bull's dominance

Former F1 driver Jean-Eric Vergne recently praised Max Verstappen and Red Bull's dominance and how F1 is currently witnessing greatness. He is unable to understand how certain people are stating their dominance as a bad thing and how other teams and drivers simply need to improve.

"I don’t think it’s bad or good that Max and Red Bull are so strong. It’s just that we are witnessing greatness on both the driver’s side and the team’s side and it cannot be bad for the sport. I don’t understand the people that are saying it’s bad. It’s just that the others have to wake up or be more talented," he told TalkSport.com.

Max Verstappen is currently leading the drivers' championship with a whopping 314 points.