"Congrats on being inducted into the Twitter Hall of Fame": Fans react as Former Red Bull hopeful Colton Herta's tweet on Brad Pitt surfaces

By Akshat Kabra
Modified May 05, 2023 14:07 IST
Colton Herta, driver of the #26 Gainbridge Honda, looks on during qualifying for the NTT IndyCar Series PPG 375 - Practice at Texas Motor Speedway on April 01, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Former Red Bull hopeful Colton Herta recently gave a hilarious reply to the news about Brad Pitt driving an F1 car in Silverstone for his film. It has recently been reported that the Hollywood superstar will be taking part in a separate Silverstone GP where he will be driving an F1 car in an 11th team, along with all the real F1 drivers and teams on the grid.

This is massive news that has been making the rounds and taking the world of motorsport by storm. Of course, there are many drivers who were unable to get into F1 since they were not given a super license.

Colton Herta was one of the prime candidates for the single-seater sport. Unfortunately, Red Bull dropped the pursuit to get the American a seat on their B team, AlphaTauri.

Hence, Herta humorously retweeted the news and mentioned how Brad Pitt got a super license before he did. Of course, this was a subtle dig at the sport and the governing body, which did not give the American a super license to compete in F1.

Brad Pitt got a super license before me. Tough. twitter.com/espnf1/status/…

After seeing his retweet, F1 fans went crazy and reacted to his humorous dig at F1. They stated how his tweet can go in Twitter's hall of fame since it was so accurately targeted and was humorous and painful at the same time. Others humorously stated that he should get a super license just for posting a tweet like this.

@ColtonHerta Congrats on being inducted into the Twitter Hall of Fame. https://t.co/JUrXJ0kxb3
@ColtonHerta You deserve a superlicence for this tweet alone😅😅
@ColtonHerta Nominated for tweet of the year 😂😂
@ColtonHerta Strong tweet right here.
@ColtonHerta Tweet of the year

Of course, many understood how painful it was for Colton Herta that he did not get a super license to get into F1 under the Red Bull umbrella. Though it was a jab at F1 and the FIA, people also felt the pain and sadness behind the tweet and reacted to it.

@ColtonHerta Damn there are levels to this https://t.co/9Y7fHm9YJJ
@ColtonHerta https://t.co/ABYFSkNNQ3

George Russell feels a wing-less Mercedes W14 will still be slower than Red Bull RB19

George Russell claimed that even if Mercedes removed the rear wing from the W14, it would still be slower than Red Bull's RB19. The Briton indirectly praised the reigning world champions for creating a beast of a car in 2023 that is able to easily clear the field and win every single race. Speaking to Autosport, Russell said:

“We know what the speed difference is. I think we believe we could take the rear wing fully off, and Red Bull would still be quicker than us on the straights, and that's not even a joke. So we don't understand what they're doing. They've clearly done something incredible... Something very, very trick.”
George Russell says Red Bull would be faster than Mercedes on the straights even if Mercedes ran no wing:"We know what the speed difference is. I think we believe we could take the rear wing fully off, and Red Bull would still be quicker than us on the straights, and that's not

This entails that Mercedes W14 is heavily struggling with drag on their cars, especially when the sport goes to circuits with long straights like Baku. Meanwhile, Red Bull is making small aerodynamic developments that are proving to be massively helpful.

