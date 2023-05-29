Conor McGregor’s Lamborghini Yatch overshadowed by a $285 million worth luxurious competitor at the F1 Monaco GP on Sunday

F1's visit to the principality of Monaco attracts a crowd of the wealthiest people on the planet. Business tycoons and celebrities from across the world arrive in their luxurious yachts parked in Monte Carlo's harbor.

The 2023 Monaco GP witnessed a similar influx of mega-rich people who partied over the weekend on their yachts. Conor McGregor was among the many celebrities who sailed into the Monte Carlo harbor in their luxurious yachts.

The UFC fighter, who is known for showing off his wealth, arrived in his $3.5 million Lamborghini yacht. The yacht is 63 feet long, can reach speeds of 70 miles per hour, has 4,000 horsepower, and has two bedrooms.

However, McGregor's yacht was overshadowed in the presence of one of the biggest yachts lined up in the harbor. This past weekend in Monaco, the most expensive yacht at the event was worth a staggering $285 million.

Known as 'The Octopus', the super luxury yacht is owned by Swedish billionaire Roger Samuelsson. It is capable of hosting 26 guests and 63 crew, it has two helipads, a basketball court, and a swimming pool. The yacht's garage is 118 feet long and can accommodate seven tenders, multiple jet skis, and a 10-person submarine.

It was originally built for Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, and then bought by Samuelsson after the former's death. The yacht can be rented for a week at a cost of $2.4 million.

McGregor must have left Monaco being humbled in the presence of 'The Octopus'.

Toto Wolff admits rule changes to stop Red Bull's domination would 'ruin' F1

Red Bull has been on a rampage in the early part of the 2023 F1 season, with its drivers winning all the races. The Milton Keynes-based outfit aced the regulation changes in 2022 and has furthered extended its advantage this season.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has admitted that it would be unfair for F1 to implement rule changes to stop Red Bull's dominance. Wolff said

"If we start putting in a balance of performance we will ruin this sport. This is a meritocracy, best driver in the best car, spending the same amount of money, win the championship and if you break the rules in either you should be heavily penalised but only then – but not for doing a good job."

Praising Red Bull's performances this season, Wolff said:

"When you win in Formula 1 it is a meritocracy and they [Red Bull] have just done a good job. The car is fast in all conditions, the driver is at the top of his game, even today going off at times but not dnf-ing is a skill. You can see that he pushed, so all credit to them."

He added:

"We just need to do a better job, we need to catch up, find intelligent solutions. Hope that our learning slope, development slope is steeper than theirs and eventually fight for this again."

Red Bull currently leads the F1 constructors' standings with 249 points, more than double of its nearest rival Aston Martin.

