"Continue having fun": 7x world champion Lewis Hamilton's interaction with motorsport icon Mary McGee

Lewis Hamilton had a heartwarming interaction with Mary McGee, who was the first female motorcycle racer in the US, at the 2024 F1 Canadian GP. She was supporting the Mercedes driver in Montreal and met him after the Grand Prix.

McGee is a former motorcycle and car racer. After marrying Don McGee, an East Coast technician, she grew an interest in racing automobiles and began her career in 1957. While racing cars, she purchased her first motorbike in 1957 and soon became the first female in the United States to have an FIM license and race motorcycles. From 1960 until 2012, she raced in a variety of road and dirt motorcycle races.

A few days after the 2024 F1 Canadian GP, Mercedes' official X account posted a clip of Lewis Hamilton and Mary McGee meeting and sharing a few heartwarming words. The former motorcyclist said that she was delighted to see Hamilton race and produce the upcoming F1 film. She also advised the seven-time world champion to keep having fun in the sport.

Trending

Hamilton was also happy to meet her in person and thanked her for attending the Canadian GP. He asked McGee for a hug, which she graciously accepted.

"You know I was so happy to see you racing and I'm so happy to meet you and so excited that you were the producer of that film. I'm just so privileged to be here. And continue having fun!" McGee said.

Expand Tweet

Mary McGee recalls her first F1 race visit while supporting Lewis Hamilton at the Canadian GP

Ahead of the 2024 F1 Canadian GP, Mary McGee was interviewed by Martin Brundle during his grid walk. During the wholesome interaction, she recalled her first F1 race visit in 1960 at the Riverside circuit.

McGee also stated that she met Jim Clark in what was his first season in F1. Speaking on Sky Sports, she said:

"I love Formula 1 racing. I was in Riverside many years ago for the first Formula 1 race, met Jimmy Clark for God's sake!"

Brundle kept the conversation going and asked who she would be supporting in the Canadian GP. McGee replied with Lewis Hamilton's name.

"Mr. Hamilton, of course!" she added.

Expand Tweet

At the 2024 F1 Canadian GP, Lewis Hamilton finished P4 while his teammate, George Russell, got Mercedes' first podium finish in 2024 by securing P3. After the race, Hamilton stands in eighth place with 55 points in the drivers' championship table.