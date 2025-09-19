It is being reported that the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls driver, Isack Hadjar will replace Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull in the 2026 season, contrary to advisor Helmut Marko's recent claims ahead of the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The young French driver has impressed everyone with incredible speed and consistent performances in his rookie campaign thus far.Apart from displaying some eye-catching speed since the start of the year, the 20-year-old has captured his maiden podium in the sport in Zandvoort last month. Owing to his results, there have been reports that Isack Hadjar had signed a contract with Red Bull to partner alongside Max Verstappen for next year.However, speaking with Kleine Zeitung ahead of the race in Baku this weekend, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko claimed that Yuki Tsunoda was not out of contention to retain his seat at the Austrian team, saying:&quot;Since his promotion, Laurent Mekies has been very busy in all areas. He hasn't yet had the time to work on Yuki in detail. But we all still have hope for Yuki. His goal for the rest of the year must be to finish in the points as often and consistently as possible. Then we'll see how things go next year.&quot;&quot;The only thing that's certain is that Verstappen and Hadjar have contracts. Where and in what position is still open, however.&quot;However, as per de Telegraaf, Isack Hadjar's promotion to the Milton Keynes-based outfit was imminent, with Yuki Tsunoda being in direct competition with Liam Lawson for a place in VCARB as F2 driver Arvid Lindblad is touted to potentially occupy the other seat.The Japanese driver has been part of the Red Bull family since 2018 and made his debut on the grid in 2021 for the Faenza-based outfit.Isack Hadjar reflects on reports of his move to Red BullVCARB driver Isack Hadjar stated that he found the reports of his imminent promotion to Red Bull &quot;funny&quot; as he revealed that he had not signed the deal.Speaking with F1.com in the previews in Baku, the Frenchman reflected and said:“Yeah, I did, and I think it’s very funny. Because I didn’t sign anything. The goal has always been to be a Red Bull driver since I signed with Red Bull, with the Red Bull Junior Team, so I think it is quite clear.&quot;It [driver decisions] has always been decided, at least for me, at the very end of the season. I think it makes sense, because there are eight races to go, so I need to keep pushing.”Isack Hadjar currently sits in P9 in the driver's standings with 38 points to his name and has a point advantage over Nico Hulkenberg in P10.