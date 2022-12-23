Controversial F1 race director Michael Masi finds a new job in his home country of Australia

Former F1 race director Michael Masi has been appointed as a member of the Board of Directors at Karting Australia in his home country.

Masi, who was removed from the post of F1 race director before the start of the 2022 season, had relocated to Australia to be closer to his family. There, he was appointed as the Chairman of Supercars Commission in September.

Ahead of the new year, it has been announced that Masi will be a member of the Board of Directors of Karting Australia, given his immense experience in overseeing motorsports.

Kevin Davis, Karting Australia's Chairman, said:

"Michael’s experience in the world of motorsport in Australia and on a world, level is exceptional, and we’re delighted that he has decided to accept the invitation to join the Board."

Michael Masi worked as a Formula 1 race director from 2019 to 2021. During the final race of the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi, a controversial decision (letting a certain number of cars pass between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton during a late safety car) from him saw Verstappen beat Hamilton to the world title.

The incident caused a massive eruption of anger among F1 fans. In July, the FIA announced that as a result, Masi would leave the organization.

Michael Masi hopeful for Karting Australia with his F1 experience

Masi had a long career before he became the race director in F1. He started his work quite early as a racing volunteer for Super Touring teams. He was then appointed as the deputy race director in the Supercars touring car racing series and Rally Australia.

Post this, he was appointed by the FIA as a Formula 2 and Formula 3 race director, and then ultimately for Formula 1. Kevin Davis feels that Masi's experience will benefit Karting Australia, as he said:

Along with Masi, lawyer Melissa Holzberger will also join the board of Karting Australia.

