Controversial Mercedes W15 front wing deemed legal by the FIA: Reports

Recent reports suggest that the Mercedes W15's unique front-wing design has been approved by the FIA. According to formu1a.uno, two F1 teams, and Mercedes themselves have confirmed to the publication that the FIA has given the green light to W15's front wing.

When the W15 hit the Silverstone track for shakedown, many were quick to notice the aggressive and unconventional front wing. Since FIA tried to simplify aerodynamics with new technical regulations in 2022, the new front wing raised a lot of questions in the F1 space.

Mercedes cleverly found a loophole in the current technical regulations and created a front-wing design that could be pivotal in their performance in 2024.

The W15's front wing has an extremely thin fourth element, which aims to create a Y250 vortex through the inner sides of the flaps. The Y250 is a vortex that is created on the inner side of the four front flaps and is controlled by twisted vanes and skirts on the wing.

The air then goes through the bargeboards and the underbody. The vortex aims to guide high-pressure air from the upper surface to the sides.

James Allison shares Mercedes' aerodynamics department's timeline for 2024 F1 season

James Allison recently spoke about how Mercedes will try to develop W15's aerodynamics in the 2024 F1 season.

In a team interview at the launch of the W15, he explained how aerodynamic development is the most important for reducing the lap times of a car. He later confirmed that the team's aerodynamic department will be working on new front wings, rear wings, floor, brake drums, etc. that can be applied to the car during F1's European leg.

“Most of the lap time you can put on a car comes from aerodynamics during a season, but precisely what we find and in what area is still unknown. The aerodynamic department is, at this stage of the year, planning to put a good amount of effort into front wings, rear wings, floor, brake drums, brake ducts, bodywork, all of which could produce things that might arrive for the European season,” said Allison.

The Brackley-based team closed the gap on Red Bull in the second half of the 2023 F1 season. They secured second place in the constructors' table with 409 points, beating Ferrari by three points.