"Could imagine Max Verstappen saying he's doing something completely different": Pundit feels Red Bull star driver could leave amid latest controversy

Former F1 driver-turned-pundit Ralf Schumacher feels Max Verstappen could leave Red Bull if turmoil within the team continues.

Red Bull's dominance at the start of the 2024 F1 season was shadowed by Christian Horner's investigation. After he was accused of inappropriate behavior by a female employee, the Austrian-British team initiated an internal investigation into Horner.

Though they cleared him of any accusation made against him, an anonymous email leaked alleged details about the case, reigniting discussions about the entire situation.

As quoted by F1-insider, Ralf Schumacher initially talked about Red Bull's unstable state and how the team could fall apart. He said that Verstappen could leave Red Bull if the team continues to be down in the trenches.

"There is so much unrest at Red Bull. I could imagine Max Verstappen saying he's doing something completely different. A team structure is very fragile. If something like this happens at Red Bull, everything falls apart very quickly," he said.

Though Max Verstappen's name is synonymous with Red Bull, recent rumors of him leaving them are gradually popping up. As per F1-insider, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff recently met with Jos after the 2024 F1 Bahrain GP.

Despite the whirlwind of rumors and controversies around Red Bull, Verstappen won the 2024 F1 Bahrain GP by several seconds, continuing the dominance he showcased in 2023. His teammate Sergio Perez finished second, giving the reigning world champions a perfect 1-2 finish.

Max Verstappen's father takes shots at Christian Horner amid Red Bull investigation controversy

Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, claims Christian Horner is the one who is causing issues at Red Bull. He feels the team would plummet if Horner remained the team principal.

"There is tension here while he remains in position. The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can't go on the way it is. It will explode. He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems," Jos told Daily Mail.

Jos Verstappen has been heavily involved in Max's career. He is frequently seen in the Red Bull garage, talking to Red Bull seniors Christian Horner and Helmut Marko.