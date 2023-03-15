'Senna left McLaren, Schumacher went to Ferrari': F1 pundit does not rule out Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes

There have been a lot of rumors and talks around Lewis Hamilton's future in F1. The Briton is one of the most successful F1 drivers in the history of the sport, having won seven world titles, six of which he won with Mercedes. Hamilton has an extremely strong bond with the German-British team.

However, their poor performances since 2021 and Hamilton's contract not being renewed have raised lots of questions about the driver's future.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast on YouTube, Martin Brundle gave a fascinating analogy of how other great drivers like Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher changed teams in their F1 careers. He said:

"[Ayrton] Senna left McLaren to go to Williams, you know, Schumacher went off to Ferrari didn't he, where it took a long time but [he] made that work. So these great drivers are not scared of going somewhere, galvanizing, getting a lot of new people around them, and making something happen."

Brundle further added how Lewis Hamilton must have thought about going to a team like Ferrari to win races and championships, just like Michael Schumacher. He said:

"I think there must be a part of Lewis [Hamilton] who thinks 'you know, I'd love to go to Ferrari and do a Michael Schumacher and really turn that back. If I can't win my eighth or ninth right now, why don't I go and have some fun'."

Hamilton's comments on BBC Radio 5 Live's Chequered Flag podcast have raised even more questions about his future with the team. The 38-year-old stated that Mercedes did not listen to some of his suggestions when developing the 2023 F1 car.

Lewis Hamilton lashed out at Mercedes for not listening to his suggestions for the 2023 car

Lewis Hamilton recently pointed the finger at Mercedes for not listening to his suggestions about the car. In the 2022 F1 season, Hamilton worked extremely hard with the team to improve the car's performance.

According to Hamilton, his team did not listen to him when he told them what was wrong with the car. In an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live's Chequered Flag podcast following the Bahrain GP, he stated:

"Last year, I told them the issues that are with the car. Like, I’ve driven so many cars in my life, so I know what a car needs, I know what a car doesn’t need. And I think it’s really about accountability, it’s about owning up and saying ‘yeah, you know what, we didn’t listen to you, it’s not where it needs to be and we’ve got to work’."

The Briton's comments have been a major talking point within the F1 world, with fans and pundits speculating on the status of Lewis Hamilton's relationship with Mercedes, considering their long and successful history.

