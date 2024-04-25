"Crofty give points to the safety car and pit crew as well": Fans react to the F1 pundit's view of giving points to all 20 positions

F1 fans recently reacted to commentator David Croft's suggestion that points should be rewarded to all 20 positions.

Several reports claim that Formula 1 could propose a new points system in the upcoming commission meeting, extending the points to P12. Previously, the points system was changed in 2010, when it increased from the first eight finishers to the top 10.

Speaking about the new points system on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, David Croft stated that he would want to see points handed down to P20 rather than just P12.

Expand Tweet

Many fans were not too keen on what Croft proposed and joked around the prospect of all 20 positions getting points in F1. While one of them joked that even the safety car and pit crew should get points, others seriously discussed alternative points systems.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Crofty, give points to the safety car and pit crew as well," a fan joked.

Expand Tweet

"I don't agree with him at all. I propose the Top 6 racers get points then at the end (playoff style) the Top 6 point earners for the year compete in two races with grid order determined by overall standing. Winner takes all," another suggested.

"No. Next question. P12 would be good," Matt Gallaghar added.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, a few people were on board with what Croft proposed. They agreed with the unique concept and found it interesting. One of the fans felt that drivers who are out of the points simply coast and finish the race rather than fight for something.

"I agree with this. I feel like anyone outside the points just tend to coast into just finishing the race. Have them actually fight for something," one explained.

"Interesting idea, have some benefits," another chimed in.

"Finally, Crofty said something meaningful," one fan penned.

"I don't think it goes far enough": David Croft proposes his own unique points system for F1

David Croft feels the sport should give points to all 20 finishers rather than the top 10 or 12 drivers. Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, he opined the sport could soon revise the points system for the 2025 season during the upcoming commission meeting. He added that the sport should give every driver some points provided they successfully finish a race.

"By the time people watch this podcast, the F1 commission might well have voted on points down to 12th place. And from what I understand, that is likely to happen from next year," Croft said.

"Look, I don't think it goes far enough. I'd like to see points down to 20th if you finish," he added.

As of now, the sport has not yet officially announced any changes to the points system. However, a statement could soon be made after the commission meeting.