"Cuddling is my love language": F1 commentator Danica Patrick shares adorable clip with her pet

Former racing driver turned pundit Danica Patrick has shared an adorable video with her pet dog on Instagram. The 2008 Indy Japan 300 winner is well known in the world of motorsports. Since retiring from competitive racing in 2018, she has taken several other roles, including being an F1 pundit.

Patrick was announced as a pundit on the Sky Sports team in March this year. During the 2025 F1 season, she was spotted in the paddock during the Miami Grand Prix and the Canadian Grand Prix race weekend.

Patrick posted a video with her dog on her Instagram stories with a caption:

"I mean...., how can I move? This is too sweet. Cuddling is my love language."

Danica Patrick's story with her pet l Instagram/@danicapatrick

Danica Patrick is often seen in the Formula 1 paddock, giving her expert analysis during American race weekends. Interestingly, during this year's Monaco Grand Prix race weekend, which was in the same week of May as IndyCar's Indy 500 (May 25), Patrick was in Indianapolis for the oval event.

Danica Patrick gives a fascinating take on Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari woes in Miami

F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Previews - Source: Getty

The seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has joined the Ferrari outfit this year, but his on-track performance has been pretty average. In her role as an F1 analyst, Patrick gave her views on Hamilton's struggle with his new team.

With 15 rounds completed, the Brit sits sixth in the drivers' championship behind his teammate Charles Leclerc with 109 points. Moreover, the former has yet to get his maiden podium with the team.

A lot has been said about Hamilton's woes within the cockpit of the SF-25, and in line with this, Danica Patrick gave her take during the Miami Grand Prix race weekend back in May. She said, via Crash:

"What’s up with Lewis? I don’t know, but all I can say is that he’s with a new team, and it always takes time to transition into a new team. The baked-in handling of the car, the methods in which they go about doing things, all of this stuff takes time to learn and get familiar with. These weekends happen so fast.

"You have to be so on it, especially in a sprint weekend, which is really saying something as he proved making no changes on the sprint weekend proved to be good, so maybe they overthink things, possibly. That’s very easy to do in racing. Overthinking things can happen."

Lewis Hamilton will be seen out on the Autodromo Nazionale Monza racing circuit during the upcoming FP1 session of the Italian GP.

