"Cupid got us good": Esteban Ocon and his girlfriend Flavy Barla share romantic moments in Tiffany & Co. campaign

Esteban Ocon has been featured in a collaboration post for American luxury jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. with his girlfriend Flavy Barla. It showcased romantic pictures of the couple as they exchanged rings and roses.

Ocon and Barla have been dating since 2023. They made their relationship official through social media before the medical student-turned-influencer began accompanying the driver on race weekends. Ahead of the 2025 season, the two are enjoying some quality time. The caption on the post said:

"Cupid got us good 😍😍"

Barla, 21, is a medical student who became famous on social media after her relationship with Ocon. She has 216,000 followers on Instagram, a platform she uses to share pictures of her holidays and special events. Previously, Ocon was dating Elena Berri. The couple reportedly broke up in 2023.

Ocon, who debuted in Formula 1 in 2016, will enter his ninth season in 2025. After debuting with Manor Racing, he joined Force India (now known as Aston Martin). After a sabbatical in 2019, he rejoined the grid in 2020 with Renault, which was rebranded as Alpine in 2021.

From 2021 to 2024, Ocon had a terrific stint with Alpine, clinching his maiden F1 victory at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix. He also secured multiple podium finishes throughout the last many seasons. However, for 2025, Ocon has switched to Haas F1 after his contract with Alpine ended, gearing up for a new chapter. He will team up with rookie Oliver Bearman, who previously served as Ferrari's reserve driver.

Esteban Ocon got a sweet surprise from his girlfriend after Brazil GP heroics

Esteban Ocon with his girlfriend (Image Source: Getty)

Alpine secured an unexpected double podium finish in the 2024 Brazil Grand Prix after wet conditions led to chaos at Interlagos. Esteban Ocon had qualified for P4 on Saturday with rain battering the grip on the track. Moreover, on Sunday, he maintained his pace and tackled challenging track conditions to secure P2, only behind defending world champion Max Verstappen. His teammate, Pierre Gasly, also had a good recovery to finish P3 as Alpine celebrated the historic achievement.

Meanwhile, for Ocon, his girlfriend Flavy Barla had arranged a special surprise. As he went home after the weekend, Barla had decorated the place with a picture of Ocon celebrating on the podium. She also arranged for candles, drinks, and desserts as the couple celebrated the triumph.

Fans dropped heartwarming comments on the post and appreciated Barla's gesture for her boyfriend.

