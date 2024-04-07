“Daddy's little boy”, “GP2 engine”: F1 fans react to Lance Stroll’s radio outburst in the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix

F1 fans were left a bit miffed after Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll complained on his team radio about the lack of pace in his upgraded AMR24.

The Canadian driver started the Japanese GP from P16 after a poor showing in the qualifying session on Saturday at the Suzuka International Circuit while his teammate Fernando Alonso qualified P5.

Lance Stroll made a quick getaway in the race and was making places as the race progressed but he found himself stuck behind Yuki Tsunoda in the fight for P10. He and the team decided to pit for soft tires in the final stages of the race to create a tire offset and have a more aggressive approach.

But it was to no avail as after making his way back to P11, The Aston Martin driver took to his team radio to complain about the lack of straight-line speed in the car. He said:

"It's unbelievable how bad our speed is on the straight man. Like it's a different category."

Expand Tweet

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to Strolls' message on team radio on X, with one fan claiming that the Canadian was his father Lawrence Stroll's (part-owner of Aston Martin) little boy.

"Daddy's little boy lol." said the fan.

"GP2 engine." said another user.

"Stroll having a stroke", mentioned another fan.

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Lance Stroll reflects on his P16 finish in the qualifying at Suzuka

Lance Stroll stated that he had no pace in the car after finishing P16 for the main race on Saturday, April 7.

Speaking with F1TV, the Aston Martin driver said:

“I just didn’t have the pace I needed in qualifying today and we don’t yet understand why. I think I was pushing to the limit of what my car was capable of, but I was lacking the speed to get out of Q3.

“The update package seems to be working on Fernando’s car, so we’ll take a look this evening to see if there’s anything else that could have been impacting my car." (via PlanetF1)

While Stroll finished P12 in the Japanese GP, his teammate Fernando Alonso displayed yet another defensive masterclass as he held off a fast-charging George Russell and Oscar Piastri to come home in P6.

Aston Martin (33 points) are still a point behind Mercedes (34 points) in the Constructors' Championship in the battle for P4 as both Russell and Hamilton finished in P7 and P9, respectively.