"Daddy Stroll trying to buy Stroll Jr a WDC": Fans react to reports of Aston Martin offering Adrian Newey a mega contract

F1 fans gave some hilarious reactions to reports of Aston Martin making a huge offer to poach Red Bull CTO Adrian Newey.

The Brit is regarded as one of the best aerodynamicists in the sport and has designed some of the most dominant cars in F1 like the McLaren MP4/4 and Red Bull RB18 and RB19.

Amidst the recent turmoil in the Austrian team leadership, several teams have attempted to poach Newey, including Ferrari. As reported by Autosport, Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll has offered a lucrative offer to the iconic engineer in his bid to poach him for the world champions.

The Silverstone-based team has previously poached many of Red Bull's key figures like Dan Fallows, who worked under Newey, for several years before joining the British team in 2023.

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions, with one fan claiming that the offer is an attempt by Stroll to buy his son, Lance, a world championship:

"Daddy Stroll trying to buy Stroll Jr a WDC."

Here are some more reactions on X:

Some fans advised Adrian Newey to go to Ferrari instead:

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso calls for improvement after 'difficult' Australian GP weekend

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso analysed the Australian GP weekend where he finished P8 and teammate Lance Stroll P6.

The Spaniard said that it was a 'difficult' weekend for the team in terms of pace. Speaking with F1.com, the two-time world champion said:

“Yeah, it was obviously a very difficult weekend for us in terms of pace. In the race, we were lucky with the (Virtual) Safety Car at the beginning with Lewis (Hamilton), and then the pit stops were great as well, so thanks to the strategy and a little bit of luck obviously we maximized the points.

"But we cannot forget that the pace was difficult the whole weekend. I don’t know, we need to understand more. Last year also was a little bit down, Australia, comparing the other race, so we need to improve.”

Aston Martin finds themselves in a fight for P3 in the Constructor's Championship with McLaren and Mercedes, with the British team ahead in P3 by 30 points and the the latter ahead of them by a single point.

The Silverstone-based team is lacking in key areas, which is restricting their performances.