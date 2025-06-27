"Damn I thought he was like a dad to Kimi": Fans react as Toto Wolff confirms he's open to a Max Verstappen-George Russell lineup

Mercedes supremo Toto Wolff has again opened up about the idea of signing Max Verstappen to the German giant, which would mean the axing of one of its drivers. With George Russell on a strong run, Kimi Antonelli may be getting axed if the Dutchman decides to jump ship, leading fans to share their thoughts on how the Austrian team principal can leave Antonelli out after helping him reach F1.

Wolff has often been portrayed as a guardian to Antonelli in the F1 paddock by fans over social media. The two share a close bond as the 18-year-old was backed by the 53-year-old to fill the boots of an outgoing Lewis Hamilton.

While the relations between the two may be extremely warm, the racing world works on results, and Max Verstappen is currently regarded as arguably the best driver on the grid. With Red Bull falling behind McLaren on pace, Wolff's intentions of taking away Verstappen from the Austrian giant have been reignited as he admitted that Mercedes are open to exploring a Russell-Verstappen lineup, in the buildup to the Austrian GP.

Trending

However, a few fans were disheartened by his desire to explore the idea of getting the Dutchman onboard in place of Kimi Antonelli.

"Damn I thought he was like a dad to Kimi [Antonelli]," a fan mentioned.

A comment on Sky Sports F1's Instagram post

"Bruh that's harsh on Kimi [Antonelli] bro," one fan wrote.

"C'mon Toto," another fan wrote.

Moreover, a few fans urged Toto not to interfere with the current racing lineup:

"Don't mess with a team that's winning TOTO," one netizen wrote.

"What about [Kimi] Antonelli? Go to Williams or another team?" another netizen wrote.

On the other hand, one fan used the opportunity to make a meme out of it as Kimi Raikkonnen's 2018 Hungarian GP radio exchange made a comeback.

"No Kimi, you won't have the seat," another netizen shared his thoughts

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season.

Max Verstappen furious at questions about his loyalty to Red Bull

Max Verstappen at the free practice session for the F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen joined Red Bull in 2016 and has been the face of the team since then. He has won four world championships and has etched records in his time with the team.

But, with the team's recent downfall, eyebrows have been raised regarding the reigning champion's intentions of staying at the Milton Keynes-based squad. He was asked a similar question in the press conference ahead of the Austrian GP on whether he would stay with Red Bull for the 2026 season, but the 27-year-old shared his frustration of constantly having to tackle the same questions.

"I don’t think we need to talk about that. I don’t know, do you want me to repeat what I said last year? I don’t know. It’s the same answer. I don’t even remember what I said last year, really. But again, it’s not really on my mind. Just driving well, trying to push the performance, and then we focus on next year."

Verstappen sits third in the drivers' standings with a 43-point deficit to championship leader, Oscar Piastri.

