"Damn, one winless season is all it took": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton approaching Red Bull to be Max Verstappen's teammate

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner recently shocked the F1 fanbase after claiming that Lewis Hamilton approached his team to join them. Throughout the 2023 F1 season, there have been several rumors and speculations about the seven-time world champion's future in F1 and whether he would leave Mercedes. This was due to his contract running out after 2023.

Christian Horner recently claimed that the Briton did talk to Red Bull, inquiring whether they would be interested in taking him. Speaking to Daily Mail UK, Horner said:

"We have had several conversations over the years about Lewis joining. They have reached out a few times. Most recently, earlier in the year, there was an inquiry about whether there would be any interest. But I can't see Max and Lewis working out together. The dynamic wouldn't be right. We are 100 per cent happy with what we have."

Since this was massive news, it went viral on several social media platforms in an instant. Thousands of people reacted and commented on it. Many imagined the bizarre picture of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton working alongside each other.

Here are some of the reactions from fans on X:

"Damn, one winless season is all it took."

"Wow, that's some serious behind-the-scenes intrigue!"

"Hamilton and Max on the same team would be absolute carnage"

Eventually, all the rumors and speculations about Lewis Hamilton moving away from Mercedes died down after the team finally announced his contract extension in August 2023.

Lewis Hamilton have urged Mercedes to follow Red Bull's development path

Back in July 2023, Lewis Hamilton claimed that Mercedes should also try to squeeze more downforce from W14, similar to what Red Bull is doing. He also urged the team that he wants to see their kind of development either in 2023 or 2024.

"We generally have a bigger wing than some of the others, like the Red Bulls for example, but they seem to have more downforce from their floor," he told Sky Sports F1. "We have a lot of work to do. I am like a broken record."

"I’ve just gotta keep telling the guys ‘we need to go in that direction’. I would like to see that either with this year’s car or next year," Hamilton added.

After extending his contract with Mercedes till 2025, Lewis Hamilton has claimed several times that he badly wants to clinch his record-breaking eighth world title before retiring from F1 for good.