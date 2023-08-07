"Damn all that table banging" - Fans react to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff's picture with an injured left arm

F1 fans had a field day with their reactions when it was revealed that Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff injured his elbow in a downhill mountain bike accident.

The Austrian was hoping to enjoy his mid-season after a relatively tough start to the 2023 season where his team has only scored five podiums in 12 races. But after Belgian GP, Wolff got into an accident on the next day which saw him injure his left elbow.

Fans got to know about his injury after the Mercedes team boss's wife Susie Wolff posted a picture of him with their son on social media. In the picture, we can Wolff wearing a cast on his left arm. This is the second time Wolff has been injured in a cycling accident, after he fractured his elbow, shoulder, collarbone, and wrist during an accident along the Danube River in Hungary in 2014.

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to Toto Wolff's injury, with one fan claiming that the Mercedes team boss injured his hand because of his banging it on the table, saying:

"Damn all that table banging because of the results this year really hurt him huh"

Mercedes team principal provides an update on Lewis Hamilton's contract

Toto Wolff stated that he was doing everything possible to get Lewis Hamilton to sign a new contract as soon as possible.

As per BBC's Desert Island, the Mercedes team boss said:

“Well, I very much hope so. I’m doing everything I can to make him stay. I think there is no need to persuade him,” Wolff added. “He knows about all the goodness and although we struggled with the car this year, and last year, he will be part of the resurrection of the team.”

"Lewis has become a friend and over the years we've gone through difficult spells and very good moments. We celebrated many championships and we had discussions among ourselves, which were not always easy. But today, he is just a friend. He’s an ally, he’s the best racing driver in the world and I am very proud of being part of his career.”

It might just be a matter of a couple of weeks when it might be announced that the seven-time world champion has signed a new deal with the German team but the delay regarding the contract extension is making the fans uneasy.