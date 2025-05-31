Damon Hill drops 2-word reaction to Fernando Alonso's suggestion to fix Monaco

Damon Hill has reacted to Fernando Alonso's suggestion to fix the Monaco Grand Prix, by calling the Spaniard's suggestion funny. Alonso jokingly suggested that F1 cars should be small enough to fit Yuki Tsunoda and himself, in order to have better racing in Monaco.

Ad

The 2025 edition of the Monaco GP brought yet another underwhelming race around one of the most iconic street tracks in motorsports. Naturally, questions regarding the viability of having a race in Monaco with today's F1 cars were raised by fans and experts alike yet again.

Speaking about how Monaco can be made into a better spectacle, Fernando Alonso made a hilarious joke, saying:

"Cars should be small enough to fit Yuki and myself."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill shared his two-word reaction to Alonso's comments, via his Instagram story on Saturday.

"Funny. Again."

Screen grab from Damon Hill's Instagram story [via instagram/96f1champ]

F1's idea of having two mandatory pit stops during the Monaco GP failed to achieve its purpose of spicing up the race. The race this year still remained largely uneventful, with the top 4 in qualifying coming home in the exact same positions on race day as well, highlighting the lack of overtaking opportunities at the circuit.

Ad

Fernando Alonso himself had a horrible outing during the Monaco GP as well, as the 43-year-old had to retire his car while running in P6, due to a complete engine failure. This means that the Spaniard is still yet to score a single world championship point in the 2025 F1 season.

Fernando Alonso reflects on the future of the Barcelona circuit

Fernando Alonso ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Fernando Alonso is adamant that the Barcelona circuit should and will remain on the F1 calendar post 2026, claiming that it is an integral part of the sport. The circuit's contract with F1 ends next year, and a new street circuit in Madrid has already secured a deal to host the Spanish Grand Prix from 2026 until 2035.

Ad

Speaking about the future of the Barcelona track, Alonso claimed that the track in Catalonia is part of the tradition of F1, and that the sport cannot lose such a circuit.

"I don’t think that we will lose Barcelona. So that’s my opinion and my wish as well. I think it's good to have new venues, it’s good to have new countries as well that F1 has moved to in the last decade. But at the same time, we need to keep some traditional circuits where the history of Formula 1 has been written and made." said Alonso. [via motorsport.com]

Ad

"Barcelona has been here for the last two or three decades, and Barcelona will be here for the next 10, 20, 30, 40 years. And some of the venues will be just momentarily on the calendar and then probably they will disappear again. So, we cannot lose Barcelona." he added further.

The Spanish GP has been hosted at the circuit in Barcelona ever since 1991. While the event is now set to be hosted at the "Madring" from 2026 onwards, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has previously clarified the Barcelona circuit may still feature on the calendar under a different name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More