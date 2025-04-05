Damon Hill drops 2-word reaction to Fernando Alonso's tribute for Max Verstappen

Damon Hill dropped a two-word message of approval to Fernando Alonso's tribute for Max Verstappen after the Dutchman put his Red Bull on Pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix. Alonso claimed that Verstappen is the only driver on the grid who could achieve that result with the current state of his car.

Ad

Max Verstappen shocked experts and fans alike by claiming the Pole Position in Suzuka, closely edging out McLaren duo Lando Norris (2nd) and Oscar Piastri (3rd). The reigning world champion also claimed that he was surprised by the historic lap he managed to put in.

Fernando Alonso was full of praise after this performance by the 27-year-old, claiming that 'it was a magical moment' to experience the moment live, as he watched it from the media pen.

Ad

Trending

Damon Hill, who has otherwise been a critic of Verstappen, agreed with the 40-year-old's words and shared his thoughts via his Instagram story.

The 1996 F1 champion shared Alonso's comment, which was posted on Instagram via @autosport.

"Only he can do it. There is no other driver at the moment that can drive a car and put it so high, higher than the car deserves. It was a magical moment."

Ad

Ad

Hill reshared this quote and added a two-word reaction, agreeing with the Spaniard's words.

"True That 👍🏼"

Screengrab from Damon Hill's Instagram story [via Instagram/96f1champ]

After struggling to find any pace in the practice sessions, Max Verstappen somehow claimed his first pole position of the 2025 season, and also his first since Austria in June 2024. With his 1:26.983 seconds lap time, The 4x world champion broke the lap record at Suzuka, which was previously set by Lewis Hamilton in 2019.

Ad

He also now has four poles in Japan, which is bettered only by Sebastian Vettel (5) and Michael Schumacher (8).

Damon Hill shares his reaction to Max Verstappen's unexpected Pole Position in Japan

Max Verstappen celebrating his Pole Position at the Japanese Grand Prix Qualifying - Source: Getty

Damon Hill shared his reaction to Max Verstappen claiming Pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix, suggesting that the Dutchman is inevitable amid his brilliant and unexpected performance at Suzuka. Verstappen earned his best qualifying result of the 2025 season so on Saturday.

Ad

Resharing F1's Pole Position graphic featuring Max Verstappen, Damon Hill shared his simple four-word reaction to the Red Bull man's performance.

"Not to be Denied!" he wrote.

Screengrab from Damon Hill's Instagram story [via Instagram/96f1champ]

While Verstappen will start Sunday's race from 1st, it would be a herculean task for him to keep both the McLarens behind him for the entirety of the race, as the Papaya cars look the ones to beat yet again this time around in Japan.

Verstappen's teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, who is making his Red Bull debut at his home Grand Prix this weekend, struggled in qualifying and ended the session getting knocked out in Q2, and will start Sunday's race in P14.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More