Damon Hill drops 3-word reaction to Aston Martin's Adrian Newey clearing the air about his notebook

Former F1 champion Damon Hill had three words to describe Adrian Newey's mysterious notebook situation. Taking to his official Instagram account, Hill shared a hilarious reaction after Newey admitted how he often fails to read his own notebook.

Ad

Newey is the most successful F1 car designer of all time. Not just one, he claimed success with three teams, such as Williams, McLaren and Red Bull. He also earned numerous accolades, as well as helped drivers and teams clinch championships.

However, Newey still operates the old school way as the Brit uses his hand-scribbled notebook to note down important tips. As a result, the importance of the most successful F1 engineer's notebook has always been very demanding.

Ad

Trending

However, Newey admitted that he often finds his own writing tough to understand, and naturally, that could be tough for others as well. Here's what the veteran engineer said as per F1:

"To be honest, the notebook doesn't have much in it... It's just a way of quickly getting down whatever's ticking around in my head. It's a way of developing ideas and then communicating them, though most of them are likely unintelligible to anyone else. Sometimes, if I can't read my own writing, they're unintelligible to me too!"

Ad

Reacting to this, here's what Hill wrote by sharing F1's post on Newey on his Instagram story:

"God Bless Him."

Here's the screenshot of Damon Hill's Instagram story:

Credit: Damon Hill on Instagram.

Even though he was immensely successful during his stints with Williams and McLaren, his prowess was very much visible during his Red Bull era. Thanks to Newey's brilliance, Red Bull was immensely dominant from 2010 to 2013 and from 2021 to 2024.

Ad

Together with Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber, Red Bull were unstoppable in the Hybrid era. Once the post-Hybrid era was gone and ground effect came into place, Red Bull began their dominance yet again in 2022 and 2023. However, at the end of 2024, Adrian Newey left Red Bull for Aston Martin.

When Adrian Newey shared his thoughts on his notebook

Adrian Newey and Lawrence Stroll, Owner, Aston Martin F1 Team, on stage at a press conference at Aston Martin Headquarters - Source: Getty

Back in 2023, Adrian Newey spilled the beans around his notebook and revealed why he used a notebook instead of modern technologies, such as an iPad or other electronic devices. Speaking about this, here's what he said as per PlanetF1:

Ad

“I’ve chosen my faithful old sketchpad/notebook and my pencil. It’s been through the years, I think I’ve had this more than 10 years now. I’ll be honest, most of it…you go a bit further in and you’ll have all the junk."

“Pen and paper is my kind of default, if you like, so I scribble a lot, I still work on the drawing board. And that for me, as opposed to CAD system, that for me is kind of first language," he added.

Adrian Newey is set to start working full-time with Aston Martin from late 2025, right after his gardening leave expires. Together with Newey and Honda, Aston Martin could be a force to reckon with from 2026, under the new regulations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More