Damon Hill drops a 3-word reaction to Aston Martin's remarkable turnaround from Belgium to Hungary

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill was left perplexed by Aston Martin's remarkable turnaround from Belgium to Hungary and posted a short reaction on social media. The Silverstone-based outfit locked out the third row for the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix after they secured P5 and P6 with Fernando Alonso leading his teammate, Lance Stroll.

The British team looked competitive throughout the weekend as they brought a new front wing to the AMR25 recently as part of their upgrade package. However, they were last on the grid in Spa last weekend and looked out of sorts from the rest of the grid, with Alonso choosing to start the race from pit lane.

However, in Budapest, both Aston Martin drivers looked comfortable with the car and were consistently in the Top-10 and missed out on pole position by a tenth. While sharing the team's post on his Instagram Story, the 1996 world champion gave a three-word reaction and said:

"Please explain this,"

Snapshot of Hill's Story...Credits-Instagram

This is the highest grid position as a team for Aston Martin in the 2025 season, with both drivers getting into Q3.

Aston Martin drivers reflect on their stunning qualifying in Budapest

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso revealed that the track layout of the iconic Hungaroring circuit suits the AMR25 'much better' than other tracks on the grid.

As per F1.com, the two-time F1 world champion said of his P5 finish in qualifying:

"It seems the layout and characteristics of this track suit our car much better, and we need to try to understand this. The wind direction changed in Q3 and made the track slower, so we couldn't match the times of Q1 and Q2. We decided to run in the middle of the session in Q3 to avoid any other wind changes, and we were close to pole position, so I think this decision worked well for us."

Lance Stroll, who will start one place behind his teammate, also echoed the 44-year-old's sentiments and added:

"Strong result for the team today – especially after such a tough weekend in Spa just a few days ago. The car was just a lot of fun to drive in Qualifying. It was super tight: we missed pole by a tenth, and it's great to be starting from P6 tomorrow.

"The track really seems to suit the car and, with the conditions today, it all came together and everything was in the sweet spot for us. Let's see what happens tomorrow, but it's nice starting further up and we'll see what we can do."

Aston Martin are currently P8 in the constructors' championship with 36 points to their name and trails Racing Bulls by five points and Kick Sauber by a further two points.

