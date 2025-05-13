Damon Hill drops 3-word reaction to Carlos Sainz Sr. addressing the conflict of interest with him running for the position of the FIA president

Damon Hill reacted to Carlos Sainz Sr. claiming that his relationship with his son, Carlos Sainz Jr., would change if he becomes the FIA president. The former rally driver has registered his interest in taking up the role, as he looks to challenge incumbent president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Ad

Several reports had claimed that Carlos Sainz Sr. was eyeing up a campaign to become the next FIA president, and the reports were confirmed recently by the man himself as well. This admission sparked a debate about a potential conflict of interest if Sainz Sr. became the FIA president, given that Sainz Jr. currently competes in F1 with Williams.

Addressing this issue, the 63-year-old recently claimed that there is no question of a conflict of interest, given the seriousness of the FIA and the role. He also mentioned that his role with his son would not remain the same, and that Sainz Jr. is 'not a child anymore'.

Ad

Trending

"He's not a child anymore, he has been in F1 for a decade now. We both know that if I go ahead with this project, our relationship will change of course," said Sainz Sr.

Ad

Damon Hill reshared this quote from the Spaniard via his Instagram story on Tuesday, and also added his own comment, suggesting that such a distinction would be obvious.

"Goes without saying 👍🏼"

Screen grab from Damon Hill's instagram story [via instagram/96f1champ]

Being a two-time World Rally champion and a four-time Dakar Rally winner, Carlos Sainz Sr. holds good credentials to make a case to become the FIA president. He will seemingly have begun campaigning now as he aims to go up against Ben Sulayem in elections which are scheduled for December 2025.

Ad

Carlos Sainz Sr. explains why he aims to become the FIA president

Carlos Sainz Sr. speaking with Williams team boss James Vowles at the Saudi Arabian GP - Source: Getty

Carlos Sainz Sr. explained recently that he wishes to give back to the sport that has given him 'everything', by taking up the role of the FIA president. The Spaniard also outlined that the possibility of doing so has been in his mind for quite some time now.

Ad

Speaking to Autosport about his aims to become the FIA president, Sainz Sr. shared why he wants to do the role, and also shared a brief on how he will approach the position.

"There are plenty of reasons, but I have been driving for more than 40 years and this sport has given me everything. This possibility has been in my mind for some time now, not very deeply, but now I think it could be the right time in my career for me to take the step," said Sainz Sr.

Ad

"I'm confident I can do a good job and put together an excellent team to give back to the sport part of what it has given me," he added.

The incumbent FIA president has come under fire from F1 fans and pundits alike, especially after the organization essentially banned drivers from publicly criticizing their decisions or members in 2025. Ben Sulayem's leadership is also seen as autocratic, and a respected face like Sainz Sr. could potentially gain the backing of the stakeholders during the December 2025 elections.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More