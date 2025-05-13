Damon Hill drops 3-word reaction to Carlos Sainz Sr. addressing the conflict of interest with him running for the position of the FIA president

Damon Hill reacted to Carlos Sainz Sr. claiming that his relationship with his son, Carlos Sainz Jr., would change if he becomes the FIA president. The former rally driver has registered his interest in taking up the role, as he looks to challenge incumbent president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.
Several reports had claimed that Carlos Sainz Sr. was eyeing up a campaign to become the next FIA president, and the reports were confirmed recently by the man himself as well. This admission sparked a debate about a potential conflict of interest if Sainz Sr. became the FIA president, given that Sainz Jr. currently competes in F1 with Williams.
Addressing this issue, the 63-year-old recently claimed that there is no question of a conflict of interest, given the seriousness of the FIA and the role. He also mentioned that his role with his son would not remain the same, and that Sainz Jr. is 'not a child anymore'.
"He's not a child anymore, he has been in F1 for a decade now. We both know that if I go ahead with this project, our relationship will change of course," said Sainz Sr.
Damon Hill reshared this quote from the Spaniard via his Instagram story on Tuesday, and also added his own comment, suggesting that such a distinction would be obvious.
"Goes without saying 👍🏼"
Being a two-time World Rally champion and a four-time Dakar Rally winner, Carlos Sainz Sr. holds good credentials to make a case to become the FIA president. He will seemingly have begun campaigning now as he aims to go up against Ben Sulayem in elections which are scheduled for December 2025.
Carlos Sainz Sr. explains why he aims to become the FIA president
Carlos Sainz Sr. explained recently that he wishes to give back to the sport that has given him 'everything', by taking up the role of the FIA president. The Spaniard also outlined that the possibility of doing so has been in his mind for quite some time now.
Speaking to Autosport about his aims to become the FIA president, Sainz Sr. shared why he wants to do the role, and also shared a brief on how he will approach the position.
"There are plenty of reasons, but I have been driving for more than 40 years and this sport has given me everything. This possibility has been in my mind for some time now, not very deeply, but now I think it could be the right time in my career for me to take the step," said Sainz Sr.
"I'm confident I can do a good job and put together an excellent team to give back to the sport part of what it has given me," he added.
The incumbent FIA president has come under fire from F1 fans and pundits alike, especially after the organization essentially banned drivers from publicly criticizing their decisions or members in 2025. Ben Sulayem's leadership is also seen as autocratic, and a respected face like Sainz Sr. could potentially gain the backing of the stakeholders during the December 2025 elections.