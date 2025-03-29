Damon Hill drops 3-word reaction to the hilarious analogy of how Max Verstappen would teach Yuki Tsunoda the secret of handling the Red Bull

Red Bull's decision to promote Yuki Tsunoda just two races into the 2025 season sent ripples across the F1 fraternity. The move will see Tsunoda take the place alongside Max Verstappen, while Liam Lawson will join Isack Hadjar in the Racing Bulls. As anticipation surrounding how Tsunoda will fare at Red Bull started to build up, former F1 champion Damon Hill shared an interesting three-word analogy of how the Dutchman would help his Japanese teammate get accustomed to the RB21.

Following back-to-back underwhelming performances with the RB21, the Christian Horner-led team decided to swap Lawson with Tsunoda for the 2025 Japanese GP. Going by the paddock chatters, Honda, Red Bull's longtime partner that backs Tsunoda, played an instrumental part in the move.

As the Japanese star finally made his move after four years at the sister team, his next challenge would be to get accustomed to the RB21, a car that is notoriously known for its hard driveability. However, as per the analogy shared by Hill, Verstappen would teach Tsunoda 'all the know-how' of the Red Bull beast.

The 1996 F1 champion shared a video where a pilot taught his co-pilot everything about the plane — from the plane's handling to maneuverability. Depicting the same, it suggested the way Verstappen would teach Tsunoda about the RB21. Sharing the video, he wrote:

"This is crazy."

Here's the screenshot of Damon Hill's story on Instagram:

Credit: Damon Hill on Instagram.

With the move, Yuki Tsunoda will become Max Verstappen's third teammate in four races after Sergio Perez (raced alongside him in Abu Dhabi), Lawson (raced in Melbourne and Shanghai) and Tsunoda (will race in Suzuka.)

At the end of last season, Red Bull sacked Perez owing to his underperformance and brought in Lawson ahead of experienced Tsunoda. However, after two races, the situation turned out to be the opposite.

Max Verstappen unhappy with Liam Lawson - Yuki Tsunoda swap, claimed Red Bull boss

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko revealed that Max Verstappen was unimpressed with the latest fiasco between Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda. Addressing the situation, Marko stated that everyone on the team knew about Verstappen's displeasure, but the team needed both cars in point scoring positions.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull leading Yuki Tsunoda of Racing Bulls - Source: Getty

“We know Max is not happy,” Marko acknowledged in a De Telegraaf interview, as per PlanetF1. “But we need two cars up front. “Not only for the Constructors’ Championship but also to help Max get his fifth World title. Then you can strategically achieve more in races."

“We can use Yuki’s experience and form well now. That’s what counts. At the end of the day, that benefits the team. And so that also means in Max’s favor," he further explained.

Notably, Sergio Perez's experience back in 2021 helped Max Verstappen in the final race against Lewis Hamilton. Perez, with his immense racing experience, held Hamilton long enough for Verstappen to close the gap during the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP.

