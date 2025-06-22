Damon Hill drops 3-word reaction to Max Verstappen's claim about a few tracks getting a separate status on the F1 calendar

Damon Hill had a three-word reaction to Max Verstappen's comments about tracks that deserve separate status on the F1 calendar. Responding to Verstappen's claim, the former F1 driver asked the Red Bull driver if Monaco, one of the most revered tracks globally, deserves the same recognition.

Verstappen recently shared his thoughts on race tracks that deserve special status on the Formula 1 calendar. Naming them, the four-time world champion picked Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, Zandvoort in the Netherlands, Silverstone in the United Kingdom, Imola in Italy, Suzuka in Japan, and Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Brazil.

"If it were up to me, the calendar would look very different and also have fewer races. Circuits that, in my opinion, would deserve a 'special status' and always belong on the calendar. Purely on the basis of sporting grounds, they are, for me, Spa-Francorchamps, Zandvoort, Silverstone, Imola, Suzuka, and Brazil," Verstappen said via GPBlog.

Hill shared a post with Verstappen's comments on his Instagram story and added another track's name. Sharing the story, the 1996 F1 champion wrote:

"Yup. And Monaco?"

Here's Damon Hill's reaction to Max Verstappen's pick on Instagram:

Credit: Damon Hill on Instagram.

Max Verstappen's comments come just a few days after F1 dropped one of the legendary tracks from the calendar.

The governing body, led by Stefano Domenicali, dropped the iconic Imola track in Italy from the calendar to introduce a street circuit in Madrid, Spain. On top of this, Formula 1 is also opting to alternate between Zandvoort and Spa from the upcoming season.

Dropping Imola from F1 calendar a "shame", stated Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen is of the opinion that dropping Imola from the F1 calendar is a "shame". His comments have come after the governing body dropped the track at Emilia Romagna for a new race in Madrid. Here's what the Red Bull driver said (via ESPN):

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB21 waves to fans on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 18, 2025 in Imola, Italy. - Source: Getty

"Losing these kind of tracks is a shame. I get it from F1's side of things, of course -- the new tracks that we are going to, so you have to see it from a sportive side and a financial side, right?"

"If you want to grow the business and make it more popular, I get it. For me, of course, personally, when I just speak about the enjoyment of driving, it's these kind of tracks that made me fall in love with racing in general -- in go-karting even, because you have the same thing in karting where some tracks are more special than others."

The new race in Madrid will take place on September 11-13, 2026, and it will be the second race in Spain next year.

