Damon Hill drops a 3-word reaction to Sergio Perez talking about Red Bull's downfall

Former Formula 1 world champion Damon Hill gave a short reaction to Sergio Perez talking about Red Bull's downfall in the 2024 season. The Mexican driver was dismissed by the Austrian team at the end of last year, despite having signed a two-year contract extension with the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

Ad

The 35-year-old had joined Red Bull at the start of the 2021 season, having been released by Racing Point in 2020 to make way for Sebastian Vettel. In the initial years of his tenure with the Austrian team, Perez proved to be a valuable support to his teammate Max Verstappen, often stepping up and securing strong results when Verstappen encountered difficulties.

However, from the middle of the 2023 season onwards, he began to struggle significantly, unable to deliver the consistent results needed as rival teams started closing the performance gap to Red Bull.

Ad

Trending

But in his interview with Desde el Paddock podcast, Sergio Perez spoke about the influence of key personnel like Adrian Newey leaving the team and said,

"We didn't dominate in an era like Mercedes, which had an advantage with the engine. Here, the advantage was very small, and we had a great team. When Adrian Newey left, I think that's when a lot more problems started. Then Jonathan Wheatley left, who was a fundamental part of the team."

Ad

"I know that deep down they are very sorry, I know that from a very good source. People might think I'm happy about it, but no... we had a great team, and in the end it fell apart, little by little."

On his Instagram Story, Damon Hill gave his three-word reaction to Perez's comments, writing:

"Key Man Clause,"

Ad

Snapshot of Damon Hill's reaction to Sergio Perez's comments...Credits-Instagram

Despite his struggles, Perez was given a two-year contract extension by Red Bull in Monaco last year.

Ad

Sergio Perez reflects on his Red Bull exit after 2024

Former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez believed that the Austrian team could have given him a longer run, especially considering he had a two-year contract with them that had been extended last year.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, the six-time F1 race winner reflected on his exit and said:

"Decisions were made because there was too much pressure that they themselves ended up creating. I had a signed contract in Monaco, but from the next race onwards, everyone was talking about my future even though I already had a signed contract.

Ad

"It would have been easy for the team to protect me and say, 'You know what? We have a driver signed for the next two years'. But that wasn't the case."

Sergio Perez won five of his six career races with Red Bull from 2021 to 2023, but was the only driver from the team last year to remain winless.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More