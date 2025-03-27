Damon Hill drops 3-word reaction to Yuki Tsunoda replacing Liam Lawson at Red Bull

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill gave a short reaction to Yuki Tsunoda replacing Liam Lawson at the Red Bull F1 team for the Japanese Grand Prix. The Japanese driver will make his debut for the Austrian team in front of his home crowd at the Suzuka International Circuit on April 4.

The 24-year-old has been part of the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls ever since he made his debut in 2021 and impressed everyone with his stunning performances over the last year.

On the other hand, Lawson, who was chosen by the Milton-Keynes outfit as the replacement for Sergio Perez at the end of the 2024 season, would depart the team after two races.

The Kiwi had a difficult start to the season with Red Bull, as he qualified last, twice in China, and was unable to make significant progress. Lawson, who has had just 13 F1 races under his belt, would return to VCARB to replace Tsunoda.

On X, Damon Hill gave a three-word reaction to the news of Yuki Tsunoda replacing Liam Lawson at Red Bull and said:

"Good luck Yuki! 🙏🏻😳"

The Japanese had been in contention for the top seat last year as well, but missed after Red Bull decided to go with Liam Lawson.

Red Bull team principal gives his take on replacing Liam Lawson with Yuki Tsunoda

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner stated that the decision to replace its drivers after just two races into the 2025 season was a purely "sporting" one. As per F1.com, Horner, in his statement, said:

"It has been difficult to see Liam struggle with the RB21 at the first two races and, as a result, we have collectively taken the decision to make an early switch. We came into the 2025 season with two ambitions, to retain the World Drivers' Championship and to reclaim the World Constructors' title and this is a purely sporting decision."

The Red Bull boos reflected on the decision to swap Yuki Tsunoda for Liam Lawson and added:

"We acknowledge there is a lot of work to be done with the RB21 and Yuki's experience will prove highly beneficial in helping to develop the current car. We welcome him to the Team and are looking forward to seeing him behind the wheel of the RB21.

"We have a duty of care to protect and develop Liam and together, we see that after such a difficult start, it makes sense to act quickly so Liam can gain experience, as he continues his F1 career with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, an environment and a Team he knows very well."

Yuki Tsunoda has not raced in the RB21 and will get the taste of top running machinery in Suzuka in a couple of weeks.

