Damon Hill drops 4-word reaction to Fernando Alonso's classic team radio during the F1 Singapore GP 

F1 legend Damon Hill dropped a four-word reaction to Fernando Alonso's iconic team radio message during the Singapore Grand Prix, claiming that he loves the 2x world champion. The driver hilariously told his race engineer that he would disconnect his radio if he were given updates on every lap in the race on Sunday.

Ad

Alonso finished the Singapore GP in P7 after Lewis Hamilton was handed a 5-second penalty after the race for exceeding track limits. The 44-year-old went through a lot of overtakes during the race at Marina Bay, making up three places after having started in tenth.

The Aston Martin man was at his hilarious best on the team radio, asking his race engineer to share fewer updates with him in a unique way.

Ad

Trending

"If you speak to me every lap, I will disconnect the radio," said Alonso.

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill shared his reaction to this hilarious radio message by Alonso, claiming that one has to love the Spaniard.

"Got to love him"

Screen grab from Damon Hill's Instagram story [via Instagram/@96f1champ]

This wasn't the entirety of Fernando Alonso's hysterical messages on the radio, as he also branded Isack Hadjar as the "hero of the race" sarcastically, as he made his way past the Frenchman, who put up a great fight against the veteran for over four laps while nursing engine issues.

Ad

Hadjar was unimpressed by Alonso's comments and branded the driver as "grumpy" for his rant after the race. Alonso claimed that the 21-year-old needed to pick his battles and said that their fight in the race cost both of them.

Fernando Alonso launched an explosive rant against Lewis Hamilton at the end of Singapore GP

Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso on track during practice - Singapore Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Fernando Alonso was uncontrollably angry after the Singapore GP, as Lewis Hamilton finished four tenths ahead of him despite nursing a brake issue on the final few laps. The Ferrari driver cut many corners in the last two laps as he was unable to brake properly, and held onto P7 when the chequered flag was flown.

Ad

After seeing Hamilton cut multiple corners to stay ahead of him on the final lap of the race on Sunday, Alonso completely exploded over the team radio.

"Oh, f***ing hell, man. I cannot believe it. Yeah, he knew it. I cannot f***ing believe it, I cannot fu**ing believe it. I mean, I cannot f***ing believe it. I cannot f***ing believe it. Is it safe to drive with no brakes?" said Alonso.

Ad

"I mean, you cannot drive like if you are alone on track. No respect [for] the red flag yesterday, today, free track for them," he also added.

In the end, Alonso got his P7 finish as Hamilton received a post-race 5-second penalty for "leaving the track without a justifiable reason." The 40-year-old finished eighth as a result, after looking almost set to finish in the top-5 before his break issues.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More