Damon Hill drops a 4-word reaction to key details about Max Verstappen's Red Bull upgrade

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill gave a short reaction to a key detail about Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's upgraded floor for the Miami Grand Prix. The Dutch driver put yet another terrific performance on the track this year as he took his third pole position in six races in 2025.
It has been a whirlwind of a weekend for the 27-year-old as he arrived in the USA after becoming a father for the first time and missed the Thursday media duties. After just one practice session, the four-time F1 world champion put his RB21 on the second row of the grid for the Sprint race.
However, it was a Sprint to forget for Verstappen as he finished last due to his 10-second time penalty for an unsafe release into Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli. But Max Verstappen bounced back in qualifying in outstanding fashion by taking pole position from McLaren driver Lando Norris by the barest of margins.
The Austrian team has brought a new floor to Miami with changes to the side edges to improve camber and provide more downforce, which aided the Dutch driver's performance. On his Instagram Story, Damon Hill gave a four-word reaction to Max Verstappen's upgraded floor and asked:
"Giving them the edge?"
The RB21 has struggled with balance issues in the first half of the 2025 season, with its drivers struggling to rotate the car properly in the slow corners due to understeer and oversteer issues depending on the track.
Max Verstappen gives his take on Red Bull's upgraded floor
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated the upgraded floor has made the RB21 a 'bit better'; however, he conceded that there were still some 'limitations'.
In his post-qualifying press conference, the Dutchman reflected on the performance of the upgrade and said:
"I mean, we are still struggling a little bit with our limitations in the car, but I do think that we've been quite decent over a lap, if you look at the cornering, we're a bit slow on the straight this week. Then I think especially McLaren and Mercedes, and they took a new engine, and of course, that always gives a little bit more power than a used engine."
"But yeah, it seems like it's a little bit better. Of course, the long run is a different story. The tyres get really hot around here. But of course, tomorrow I don't know what will happen in terms of rain or not, how warm it will be. To be honest, the colder it is I think the better," he added.
Max Verstappen had previously taken pole position in Suzuka and Jeddah and finished P1 and P2, respectively, ahead of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.