Damon Hill drops 4-word reaction Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet announcing the birth of their first child together

Former F1 world champion, Damon Hill, has dropped his four-word message to Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet, announcing the birth of their first child together on Thursday. The Briton has claimed that such an event in a person's life is of paramount importance, as he reshared the Dutch driver's announcement post, via his instagram story.
Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet announced the birth of their first child together, Lily, via a joint instagram post on Friday. The couple had first announced the preganancy in December 2024, and have now had their baby girl.
"Welcome to the world, sweet Lily 🌸 Our hearts are fuller than ever - you are our greatest gift. We love you so much 💗"
Former F1 driver and 1996 world champion, Damon Hill shared his straightforward reaction to the 27-year-old's news.
"What its all about 🙏🏻👍🏼👏"
Max Verstappen has now become, only the second dad on the current F1 grid, joining Sauber man Nico Hulkenberg, who also has a daughter with his wife, Egle Ruskyte. With Kevin Magnussen and Sergio Perez having left the grid in 2025, Hulkenberg was the lone father on the grid this year, but only for two months.
While this is Verstappen's first child, his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet already has another daughter, Penelope Kvyat. Piquet had Penelope, with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat, when the two were together in 2019.
Verstappen and Piquet have now been dating since 2020, and the Brazilian model has often been spotted in the F1 paddock, supporting her boyfriend. The couple, along with Penelope, currently reside in Monaco together.
Nico Hulkenberg welcomes Max Verstappen into the fatherhood 'club'
Nico Hulkenberg, took to instagram to congratulate Max Verstappen on the birth of his first child on Friday. The German driver also welcomed the 27-year-old to the 'dad club', as the only other father on the current F1 grid.
Hulkenberg reshared Verstappen and Piquet's joint post announcing the birth of their child, and shared a wholesome message via his instagram story.
"Congrats and welcome to the Club 🧑🍼😉 @maxverstappen1"
Max Verstappen has already returned to the United States after having missed Thursday's media day, ahead of the Miami Grand Prix to be with his girlfriend. The Dutchman is all set to compete in what is the 2025 season's second sprint weekend, as he looks to mount a challenge, to the McLaren drivers, ahead of him in the drivers' championship.
Verstappen lost the opportunity to go to the top of the drivers' standing, in what was the latest race of the 2025 season, at Saudi Arabia. The Dutchman came out second best to Oscar Piastri at Jeddah, after a controversial lap 1 move, that resulted in a five-second time penalty.